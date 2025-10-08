Galaxy Digital Introduces GalaxyOne, Bringing Institutional Financial Offerings to Individual Investors

Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY) launched GalaxyOne, a financial technology platform offering U.S.-based individual investors access to so-called high yields on fiat cash, alongside crypto and equities trading in “a single digital experience.”

Accredited investors are now able to access 8.00% APY via Galaxy Premium Yield, while all investors can earn 4.00% APY on cash deposits as well as the ability to “auto-reinvest earned interest into bitcoin or other supported crypto – all backed by Galaxy’s financial expertise, rigorous risk management, and white-glove client service.”

Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy said:

“We’ve spent years building institutional-quality infrastructure to serve the world’s most sophisticated investors. Now, we’re extending that edge to individuals. Importantly, GalaxyOne advances our mission of becoming a full-spectrum financial services provider that builds trusted, regulated, and accessible products for all market segments.”

GalaxyOne, which is available on mobile (iOS as well as Android) and online in the U.S.

GalaxyOne was first developed under the name Fierce, which Galaxy acquired this past year.

The platform is led by Zac Prince, MD at Galaxy, alongside the original development team.

Fierce’s former CEO, Rob Cornish, will continue to “support the platform’s operations as Chief Technology Officer of Galaxy. ”

GalaxyOne complements GalaxyOne Institutional as part of a suite of products, each catered to client needs, but both built to Galaxy’s institutional standards of security, scale, as well as proper risk management.

Mr. Prince added: