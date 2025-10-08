Ondo Finance is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of Oasis Pro, including its SEC-registered digital assets broker-dealer, alternative trading system (ATS), and transfer agent (TA) licenses. This acquisition provides the Ondo Finance group with a “comprehensive” set of SEC registrations to provide digital asset services in the United States.

With the acquisition finalized, Ondo Finance is now able to develop and provide regulated markets for tokenized securities, forming the foundation for a new era of blockchain-powered financial products.

Oasis Pro brings a full-stack digital asset infrastructure to Ondo, “enabling a wide range of tokenized securities functions.”

Through this acquisition, Ondo expects to gain the ability for RWA tokenization. A primary offering marketplce, secondary trading, a transfer agent and more.

This framework positions Ondo to deliver a regulated ecosystem for tokenized securities in the U.S., “bridging traditional financial markets with blockchain-based infrastructure.”

Nathan Allman, CEO & Founder of Ondo Finance said:

“We now have the most comprehensive suite of licenses and infrastructure necessary to develop compliant and regulated tokenized securities markets in the U.S. This acquisition makes Ondo’s offering one of the strongest commitments to building a transparent, accessible, and compliant financial system onchain.”

Pat LaVecchia, CEO of Oasis Pro said:

“Ondo is defining the future of tokenization and positioning itself as the global leader in the transformation of finance. This strategic combination unites an incredibly talented team, infrastructure, and expertise to build the leading trusted, regulatory-compliant platform in digital assets. We are excited to be part of this journey.”

Established hack in 2019, Oasis Pro operates, via its subsidiaries, an SEC-registered and FINRA member broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System (ATS), and “an SEC-registered Transfer Agent (TA)—providing compliant infrastructure to support issuing and trading tokenized securities in the United States.”

Backed by investors such as Mirae Asset Ventures, Oasis Pro was reportedly one of the first US-regulated ATS authorized to support “settlement of digital securities in both fiat and stablecoins like USDC and DAI.”

As a FINRA member since 2020 and an SEC-registered broker-dealer, Oasis Pro paved the way for compliant tech advancements in digital asset markets, serving as a contributing member of FINRA’s Crypto Working Group to enable the regulatory framework for tokenized assets in the United States.