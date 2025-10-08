Global Payments Fintech TerraPay Adopts Stablecoin-Native Flows with Fipto

TerraPay, the global money movement company, announced the launch of stablecoin-native flows in partnership with fipto, the regulated infrastructure layer that is enabling secure, compliant blockchain-powered treasury operations.

TerraPay’s first implementation of stablecoins, carried out with assistance and participation of Fipto, began a year ago in what it describes as a ‘stablecoin sandwich – converting fiat to stablecoins for the cross-border leg before converting back to local currency – to “benchmark settlement times and FX pricing against traditional rails.”

Today, this has reportedly reduced transit time, thus releasing pressure on working capital.

This partnership allows clients to fund directly in stablecoins and payout partners to receive them where supported, in regions “where stablecoins are allowed by the regulators.”

The shift is said to now be delivering treasury benefits and it has also helped with lowering prefunding requirements.

Sanjeev Gupta, Head of Treasury at TerraPay, noted that stablecoins are changing the way treasury is managed, reducing costs and cutting working capital needs.

They added that working cooperatively with Fipto ensures they “do this securely and compliantly, while paving the way for the next phase of cross-border payments.”

Fipto offers institutional-grade stablecoin payment infrastructure, bringing together licensed custody with a compliance framework for regulated FIs

Its so-called “plug-and-play” service allows TerraPay to integrate stablecoin flows without having the need of building infrastructure in-house, while also providing liquidity, direct bank connectivity, as well as multi-chain support.

Patrick Mollard, Co-founder & CEO of Fipto, said TerraPay’s move is a turning point for the industry, indicating that stablecoins are not justg experiments anymore.