Fintech Deals in the US Remain Steady, Capital Markets and Wealth Management Transactions Continue to Attract Investors

Aman Behzad, Managing Partner at Royal Park Partners, has highlighted this week’s Fintech deals, with the United States leading the activity for this period, securing 6 of their top 10 deals. Meanwhile, their ‘Capital Markets & Wealth Management’ vertical stood out with “4 of the top 10 transactions.”

Behzad shared some of their selected funding rounds of the week:

CyberCube , a cyber risk modelling and analytics platform dedicated to the Insurance industry, raised $180 million in a later-stage round led by Spectrum Equity, to expand its cyber analytics capabilities and global client base

, a U.S. cross-border money transfer/payments platform, secured $114 million in a late-stage growth funding from Old National Bank to expand its remittance network DualEntry, an automated accounting and bookkeeping platform, raised $90 million in a Series A round led by Lightspeed and Khosla Ventures, to scale its multi-ledger automation tools

Their selected mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals of the past week are as follows:

Accelex , an AI-powered private markets data & analytics firm, has been acquired by Carta to roll out a new LP Portfolio Analytics suite for institutional allocators

These developments indicate that the Fintech sector has matured further this year with many new funding rounds being finalized. Insurtech remains a major area for ongoing innovation along with significant updates introduced by Regtech firms to enhance the operations of financial technology providers.

As we enter the final months of 2025, it is clear that Fintech adoption has remained steady with funding levels remaining elevated compared to previous years.

For some background and context, Royal Park Partners are a group of corporate finance advisors who claim to be focused on Fintech.

They acknowledge that raising capital to fuel business growth takes time, a lot of effort and patience. And they aim to help entrepreneurs with raising capital continuously, from B round through to IPO/strategic exit.