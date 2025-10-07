Bitcoin Life Insurance Firm Meanwhile Announces New Funding

Meanwhile announced it raised $82 million in additional capital to meet demand from individuals seeking to protect their families and financial institutions seeking to offer bitcoin-linked savings, retirement, and life insurance products to clients. This is still a somewhat experimental area of digital assets and may need more time to become more well-established and reliable.

Meanwhile’s products aim to combine the security and somewhat predictable benefits of traditional life insurance and annuities with Bitcoin – which is considered to be a scarce, “inflation-resistant” asset built to preserve long-term value.

Whether or not BTC is inflation resistant might not be an accurate statement, however, this does seem like a new approach.

Meanwhile provides policyholders with a tool for long-term financial planning, “inflation hedging,” and secure wealth transfer.

The investment round was co-led by Haun Ventures and Bain Capital Crypto with Pantera Capital and contributions from Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark.

With support from crypto-focused and traditional financial institutions, the financing points to Bitcoin’s growing acceptance by mainstream FIs.

This raise brings Meanwhile’s total funding this year to $122 million, after a $40 million Series A earlier in 2025 (co-led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures).

Meanwhile explains that it is a Bitcoin-denominated life insurer. It reports having a “long-term insurance license granted in Bermuda.”

It also claims to have audited Bitcoin financial statements. And it is reportedly the first Bitcoin life insurance product provider, “transforming a sector that represents ~3% of global GDP.”

According to the update, this approach allows earning Bitcoin through conservative lending and private credit.

Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile said:

“Life insurers have always provided the steady, long-term capital that keeps financial markets moving. We’re bringing that same role to Bitcoin—helping families save and protect wealth in BTC, while giving institutions new ways to earn returns and launch bitcoin-indexed products that are compliant and easy to scale.”

Meanwhile says that it aims to deliver bitcoin-denominated savings.

Meanwhile operates as a licensed, “prudentially regulated carrier, meeting solvency and reserve standards.”

Chris Ahn, Partner at Haun Ventures said,