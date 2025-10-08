Digital Assets : CoinShares Introduces ETF Offering Access to Altcoins

CoinShares International Limited (OTCQX: CNSRF), a global asset manager specialising in digital assets, announced the launch of the CoinShares Altcoins ETF (ticker: DIME), a U.S. ETF designed to capture the altcoin opportunity via investors’ brokerage accounts.

Spot Bitcoin and spot Ethereum ETFs are the only crypto products available in the US, leaving approximately 70% of the market inaccessible via more traditional brokerages.

The broader altcoin ecosystem requires direct crypto asset investment by way of often complex crypto exchange requirements.

DIME offers exposure beyond BTC, ETH, and stablecoins, delivering diversified altcoin access via traditional brokerage accounts in a familiar ETF wrapper.

DIME allocates investments across ETPs holding different digital assets to reduce the risk of relying on a single crypto.

DIME offers optionality across Layer 1 alternatives, spanning three investment themes: high-speed blockchains, interoperability protocols, and growing platforms.

DIME provides “equally-weighted” exposure to a basket of altcoins through investments in exchange traded products listed on public equity markets in the US, Canada, the UK and the EU.

DIME’s investments will be focused on ETPs invested in Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA), Cosmos (ATOM), Sei (SEI), Avalanche (AVAX), Sui (SUI), Aptos (APT), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Toncoin (TON).

It’s worth noting that none of the above listed assets have performed well at all. In fact, coins like ADA have failed to rally despite the current crypto bull market. Instead, crypto-assets like Tron (TRX), Binance Coin (BNB), among others like Chainlink have made considerable gains. With the exception of Avalanche and Solana, none of the projects mentioned in this index have so far demonstrated any significant potential, at least in terms of price appreciation.

According to the announcement, DIME aims to track the performance of the CoinShares-Compass Altcoins Index, which reportedly employs “equal weighting across its constituents with quarterly rebalancing, preventing concentration risk while systematically trimming overperformers and adding to underperformers — a disciplined approach for volatile markets.”

So far, similar methods have largely remained unproven but that’s also due to the fact that crypto-assets are an emerging asset class. These new approaches do, however, seem to be a step in the right direction, and somewhat mirror similar strategies employed across the traditional financial ecosystem.

Key features are as follows:

Brokerage Integration: Among the first U.S. altcoin ETF aiming to provide diversification through standard investment accounts.

Equal exposure to a selection of Layer 1 blockchains across multiple investment themes.

Equal weighting with quarterly rebalancing aimed to prevent undue concentration – allowing clear risk budgeting.

CoinShares has contractually agreed to waive the 0.95% gross expense for the Fund on asset under management up to $1 billion through September 30, 2026, unless earlier amended or terminated by the Trust's Board of Trustees on behalf of the Fund.

Built using ETPs listed on U.S., Canadian, U.K. and European public equity exchanges.

DIME claims that it addresses demand for cryptocurrency diversification beyond BTC and ETH, eliminating “the complexity of managing crypto wallets while providing familiar ETF transparency and oversight.” There are many other products in the market that aim to achieve this as well, but so far, there does not seem to be any reason to diversify investment portfolios beyond BTC and ETH (perhaps modest allocations to Solana and BNB for the time being).

With significant improvements to user interfaces, it is no longer all that complicated to actually manage various crypto wallets. Self-custody and financial independence are the core value propositions often associated with decentralized cryptocurrencies and many user-friendly platforms have actually made this process a lot easier and accessible.

As noted in the update, DIME will be available for trading on Nasdaq starting October 7, 2025.

The Index is described as “a diversified digital asset index which seeks to track the performance of a basket of Altcoins that are the native tokens of Layer 1 Digital Asset Protocols.”

The Index is said to be composed of an “equally weighted combination of the most representative and liquid Altcoins satisfying the Index’s eligibility requirements.”

To obtain exposure to the Component Altcoins, DIME will reportedly invest in the securities “of (i) exchange-traded products, exchange-traded notes (ETNs) or (ii) other exchange-traded pooled investment vehicles.

DIME will now aim to provide “equally-weighted exposure to the Component Altcoins selected for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio.”