Ledger, Concordium Partner on Stablecoin Usage

Digital wallet firm Ledger will partner with Concordium on stablecoin usage, according to a company statement.

Concordium is a blockchain that uses zero-knowledge proof technology for privacy while complying with regulations.

The company statement explains that Concordium will offer its 1-Click Verify & Pay functionality to Ledger users.

Ian Rogers, Chief Experience Officer at Ledger, says their mission has always been to secure users’ digital value.

“Traditional payment rails are not fit for modern use cases and need to be totally disrupted, and we’re happy to integrate Ledger’s security across the ecosystem to offer more choice for users.”

Concordium reports that it offers ten established stablecoins in its network as it aims to support daily financial transactions.

This partnership is said to reinforce Concordium’s role as a PayFi chain and underscores its momentum in the industry.

Ledger reports over 7.5 million devices and platforms sold to consumers in 165+ countries and 10+ languages, 100+ financial institutions, and commercial brands. Over 20% of the world’s crypto assets are said to be secured by Ledger.