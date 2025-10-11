Block Street Raises $11.5M For Tokenized Trading Structure

Block Street, a startup building an execution and lending layer for tokenized equities, has raised $11.5 million in strategic funding to deploy its intent/RFQ-based trading infrastructure on Monad and major EVM networks. The round was led by Hack VC with participation from Generative Venture, DWF Labs, StudioB, and Bridge34, alongside angels from fintech unicorns and operators at Jane Street, Point72 and HRT.

Block Street describes its stack as an “execution layer for on-chain stocks” aimed at narrowing spreads and cutting MEV leakage that can affect tokenized assets. The company pairs Aqua, an RFQ/intent coordination system that requires market makers to sign quotes with EIP-712 and verifies them on-chain at fill, with Everst, a stock-aware lending and liquidation module designed to make tokenized equities borrowable, shortable and hedgeable rather than mere wrappers.

“Our mandate is infra, not just an app,” said Hedy Wang, co-founder of Block Street. “Monad’s parallel EVM gives us the settlement guarantees and latency budget institutions expect, while Aqua and Everst push best-execution and equity-native risk controls directly on-chain.”

Will Wang at Generative Ventures, which co-led the round, said the firm backed Block Street because:

“Very few teams can marry intent-based RFQ, on-chain verification and hybrid liquidations with the microstructure discipline you see in traditional markets. Block Street’s Monad-first approach and stock-specific risk model are exactly the ingredients we believe will set execution standards for tokenized equities.”

Under the hood, Aqua segments order flow into RFQ intents that off-chain market makers compete to fill; signed quotes are checked on-chain for authenticity, expiry and nonces before settlement. The firm says this approach reduces information leakage relative to AMM pathing and supports more deterministic execution. Everst adds dual-oracle aggregation and a hybrid liquidation engine that can route to on-chain auctions or off-chain broker venues, to minimize slippage during equity-market gaps—an issue the team argues is under-addressed by crypto-native liquidation designs.

Block Street plans an initial rollout on Monad and BNB Chain, with routing reach across Ethereum, BNB Chain and Base as integrations mature. Early symbols include AAPL, TSLA, NVDA and MSTR, with additional names to follow. The company says it will publish best-execution dashboards ahead of mainnet—tracking RFQs per day, fill rate, median bps improvement versus AMM routes, and p50/p99 latency—to help funds and venues underwrite execution quality.

The founding team includes a risk-and-trading quant lead from Point72/Citadel, a Google engineering veteran and a prior Binance-listed founder—experience the company believes is necessary to blend equity microstructure with on-chain settlement. Proceeds will fund hiring across systems engineering and risk, expand market-maker programs and issuer connectivity, complete audits and bring the mainnet release to market.

Investors are watching whether intent-based coordination can unlock real utility for tokenized RWAs, a segment that has grown beyond simple exposure products. Block Street said it bets that RFQ competition, stock-specific risk parameters and hybrid liquidations can deliver measurable price improvement and tighter spreads for on-chain stocks—outcomes institutional traders already demand in traditional markets.

Mainnet on Monad is slated for Q4 2025, with a guarded Everst launch and initial market-maker quoting windows. A public methodology note on best-execution measurement and a security overview—timelocks, caps, and pause controls alongside dual-oracle divergence bounds—is expected prior to release. Long-term, the company plans to extend routing across additional EVM networks as integrations clear technical and compliance checks.