Morgan Stanley to Allow All Clients to Invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has recently told its financial advisors that the company would be broadening access to cryptocurrency-based investments to all of its clients and enabling these types of investments in any type of account. This will reportedly include retirement accounts as well.

Beginning October 15, 2025, financial advisors will be able to pitch crypto-focused funds to any of their existing clients. Prior to this announcement, the option had been limited to those with a relatively more aggressive tolerance for risk and those holding $1.5 million or more in assets.

Morgan Stanley also mentioned that it will be using an automated monitoring process in order to make sure that its customers are now too heavily concentrated in the highly volatile asset class.

This latest update now marks the expansion of access to crypto-assets at the largest global wealth management company following the U.S. government’s more progressive stance toward the emerging asset class under the Trump Administration.

This past month, Morgan Stanley revealed that it will be allowing the trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana via its E-Trade division.

Over the past 20 years, Morgan Stanley has become a key industry participant, growing to $8.2 trillion in customer assets through its wealth as well as investment management divisions. Recently, the banking institution has shown it is eager to maintain its established position after the emergence of platforms such as Coinbase and Robinhood.

As Morgan Stanley updates its eligibility requirements for crypto-based funds, it will still consider the new asset class to still be speculative but perhaps worth exploring.

Advisors at the firm will be limited to pitching bitcoin funds offered by BlackRock and Fidelity. However, Morgan Stanley says that it is carefully monitoring the sector for potential updates to these offerings. This may include other types of crypto-assets, according to the sources familiar with the matter and cited by CNBC.