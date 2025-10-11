Fintech Startup Prospero Aims to Democratize Access to Financial Markets for Retail Investors

We recently caught up with George Kailas, CEO & Founder of Prospero, a Fintech startup with a mission to democratize access to financial markets for retail traders and investors.

Prospero explains that it simplifies institutional trading behavior into more meaningful and “actionable” data-driven insights that aim to level the playing field for retail participants. A growing number of service providers are now trying to offer the same set of investing and trading options that have generally been reserved for institutional investors.

Like many others, their platform leverages AI to distill millions of real-time data points on stock movement and performance into simple, actionable signals.

George Kailas of Prospero.ai added the platform was built to take the same data that drives institutional trading, like options flows, dark pools, analyst revisions, and sentiment across news and social, and make it usable for everyday investors.

Kailas added that they process numerous data points every day via more than 10,000 proprietary AI models.

He added that instead of overwhelming users with complexity, they aim to translate that into “ten signals scored from 0 to 100 that paint a clear picture of a stock at a glance.”

According to Kailas, this clarity is why their signals have helped their newsletter paper trades “consistently outperform the S&P 500, including nearly 57 percent outperformance in 2025 year to date, 77 percent in 2024, and around 50 percent in both 2022 and 2023.”

He explained that signals “are illustrative, and past results do not guarantee future performance, but the consistency across different market conditions speaks to the strength of their process.”

Going on to comment on what specific AI tools or signals Prospero.ai uses to help investors navigate these unpredictable conditions, he said that they simplify institutional behavior into “a framework that helps users know where capital is moving and why.”

Kailas added that Net Options Sentiment and Dealer Positioning Risk reveal short-term positioning.

He further noted that Upside Breakout and Volatility Regime Shift highlight when momentum is “strengthening or breaking down. Breadth Pulse checks the overall health of the market, while Earnings Revision Pressure and Narrative Momentum capture changes in analyst expectations and sentiment.”

Kailas pointed out that Liquidity Stress helps “identify hidden weaknesses.”

Together, these signals are “rolled into a Bull or Bear Screener Score, which we use to demonstrate how to build portfolios and manage risk in our newsletters.”

That makes it easy for investors “to compare any stock or sector and align that insight with a clear strategy.”

Kailas also shared additional insights:

“A softer labor market often reduces investor fear of higher interest rates, shifting focus to the durability of corporate earnings. Historically, that means large-cap growth and quality technology regain leadership, while defensives such as utilities and staples act as stabilizers.”

He also mentioned:

“In our system, Upside Breakout tends to light up earlier on these quality growth names, while Liquidity Stress filters out companies that look cheap but are structurally weak. Volatility Regime Shift highlighted by our QQQ/SPY Net Options Sentiment helps users adapt holding periods, since softer labor conditions often bring a more choppy tape. The effect on sentiment is usually a more cautious but selective market, where strategies must become more tactical and data-driven.”

He also stated that U.S. investors lean “heavily into single stocks and options, which makes signals like Net Options Sentiment especially relevant.”

International users tend to “use ETFs, sectors, and in some cases commodities or FX, with longer holding periods because of time zone differences.”

Kailas claims that what unites both groups is “the need for clarity.”

He also stated that their ten signals are “presented in a way that adapts to each use case, so a U.S. options trader and a European ETF investor are essentially reading the same market story through the instruments that make sense for them.”

He claimed that the other nice part about their platform is “that the signals are interchangeable and provide insights into less familiar areas of research.”

Kailas pointed out that IE ETF investors “can quickly understand what is going on with important tickers driving their index performance, such as stocks like NVDA which make up major percentages of ETFs. And single stock investors can use index level signals to inform their decisions with higher-level market flows.”

He concluded: