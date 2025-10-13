Mike Selig Tipped to Be Nominated as Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)

Mike Selig, Chief Counsel on the SEC’s Crypto Task Force, is reportedly set to be nominated as Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The SEC Crypto Task Force is pursuing updated rules to enable digital asset innovation and will likely become one of the most significant regulatory updates since the 1933 Act.

Before the SEC, Slief was a partner at Willie Farr. A Florida State University grad, Selig received his JD from the George Washington University Law School. Selig also clerked for previous CFTC Commissioner Chris Giancarlo.

Initially, Brian Quintenz, a former CFTC Commissioner, was slated to step into the leadership role but was sidelined following his decision to reveal a series of personal texts with Tyler Winklevoss, founder of Gemini.

Politico first mentioned Selig as a potential choice, which was affirmed today by the Crypto in America blog, which has a reputation for accuracy.

As the Trump administration moves to establish a regulatory regime for digital assets, it is very important to have policymakers in place to manage the process. If Selig takes over, he will most likely emerge as a transformational regulator.