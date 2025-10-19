UFS, BankOnIt Announce Community Banking Tech Merger

UFS and BankOnIT, two providers of purpose-built technology for community banks, are merging. By joining forces, the two companies combine deep industry expertise and focus, complementary offerings, and a shared belief that when community banks are equipped with the right technology and service, they can deliver extraordinary impact to the communities they serve.

Clients of both companies will benefit from an expanded portfolio of purpose-built technology and services for community banks. UFS clients can utilize a broader suite of managed IT services and real-time security solutions, powered by next-level automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence. BankOnIT clients will gain access to deeply integrated core banking, digital and payment solutions, advisory services, and customer engagement solutions.

The combined organization expects to drive significant efficiencies for banks by aligning BankOnIT’s Bankers Private Cloud offering with UFS’s Core Banking, Advisory Services and Customer Engagement Solutions into a highly integrated solution.

“At UFS, we believe the right technology partner is one who listens carefully, responds thoughtfully, and provides leadership—especially when the landscape is becoming more complex,” said Eric Jones, president and CEO of UFS. “Coming together reflects that philosophy. It’s about getting better in ways that matter for the community banks we serve, while remaining true to our purpose and relationship-first philosophy.”



“Our team has always focused on making IT simpler, more secure, and aligned with how community banks desire to operate,” said Ryan Samples, founder and CEO at BankOnIT. “Too often we have seen banks limited by their approach to technology and the difficulty they encounter in hiring and retaining tech talent. Joining forces is about removing those constraints and delivering flexible solutions through a unified, strategic lens that supports banks as they scale and evolve—helping banks simplify, gain efficiencies, reduce risk, and stay focused on serving their communities.”

As the banking industry navigates rapid change, the combined organization will remain focused on what’s always mattered most: empowering community banks to remain resilient, competitive, and mission-driven. This step is a continuation of that purpose.

“We are doing this to be an even stronger partner to the institutions we serve and allow them to compete effectively with the largest institutions in the country,” said Mike Tenpas, UFS board chair. “Our unified purpose remains the same—to empower community banks and our people to thrive together.”

The combined organization will continue to operate all its existing locations, including Oklahoma City, OK, Grafton, WI, Alpharetta, GA, Tulsa, OK, Lenexa, KS, and Pittsburgh, PA. Jones will serve as president and CEO for the combined organization. Samples joins the board and will serve as a strategic advisor for the combined organization.