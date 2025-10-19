Flywire, Workday, Enhance Student Information System Partnership

Flywire (Nasdaq: FLYW), a global payments enablement and software company, recently expanded its partnership with Workday. It will integrate Flywire’s payments and software platform with Workday Student, a student information system (SIS) that automates and streamlines student operations, financials, academic planning, and registration. Now a Workday Certified provider, Flywire’s integration streamlines how global higher education institutions that utilize Workday Student can manage their billing and payments processes, while improving administrative efficiency.

Workday Student unifies academic records, financial aid, student billing, and academic advising in a single system, eliminating data silos and reducing manual work. Its modern, mobile-friendly interface enhances the student experience by providing easy access to course registration, degree progress tracking, and financial information. For administrators and faculty, Workday Student delivers analytics and reporting capabilities that support student engagement and data-driven decision-making.

Institutions using Workday Student can offer a streamlined payment experience with hundreds of payment options to their students and families directly within their student account, without significant IT investment. Additionally, Flywire helps students and families easily make and track payments in native currencies within the familiar Workday Student interface.

In addition to having a Workday Certified Integration for its payments capabilities, Flywire can integrate its Student Financial Software (SFS) solution with Workday Student to help institutions manage dynamic payment plans and past-due collections. Real-time data synchronization via Flywire’s API also ensures that students and families always access the most current account information within Flywire’s portal, where they can view account details, retrieve 1098-T forms, make payments, and enroll in flexible payment plans. This secure, user-friendly process significantly reduces billing and payment inquiries to administrative teams by up to 40%.

All payment and payment plan updates are automatically posted back to Workday Student in real time, providing administrators with a comprehensive view of student financial activity and enabling them to access detailed transaction reports and self-service options directly within Flywire’s solution. An additional benefit for colleges and universities using Workday Student is that Flywire also handles 529 disbursements, digitizing payment processing and automating cashiering with real-time posting so that student accounts are always up to date. Flywire’s 529 disbursement solution also removes the need for paper checks, improving process efficiency and expediting payment delivery.

“By integrating with Workday Student, we’re providing a comprehensive solution that benefits both institutions and their students, delivering transparency, convenience, and security throughout the payment process,” said David King, CTO of Flywire. “We’re thrilled to work together to deliver meaningful value to higher education institutions and families alike.”