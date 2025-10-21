Payroc’s Tap to Pay Enables iPhone Contactless Payments

Payroc, a provider of payment processing solutions, now enables its U.S. merchants to accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. With the Payroc Mobile iOS app, merchants can now accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets using only an iPhone—no additional hardware or payment terminal required.

At checkout, merchants prompt customers to hold their contactless payment method near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment is securely completed using NFC technology.

Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone technology uses the built-in security and privacy features of iPhone to help protect your business and customer data. Apple doesn’t store card numbers on Apple servers.

Payroc Mobile gives businesses greater flexibility in how and where they accept payments—from the front counter to the sales floor to on-site appointments in the field. By eliminating the need for additional hardware, merchants can get started faster, reduce upfront costs, and scale with ease as their business grows.

”With Payroc Mobile, our sales partners can offer merchants a modern, flexible way to accept payments anywhere they do business,” said Casey Conley, chief product officer at Payroc. “It enhances mobility, streamlines onboarding, and delivers the convenience customers expect—backed by enterprise-grade payment security.”

Merchants can start using Tap to Pay on iPhone in just a few simple steps. After enrolling with Payroc, they can download the Payroc Mobile app from the App Store and begin accepting contactless payments within minutes using an iPhone XS or later running the latest version of iOS.

As businesses grow, Payroc Mobile grows with them. Whether expanding locations or adding staff, merchants can scale payment acceptance without the burden of purchasing new devices. Combined with Payroc’s RewardPay Choice—a compliant surcharge program—businesses can manage processing costs while keeping the payment experience fast and frictionless.

Coming soon, Payroc will also offer Tap to Pay on iPhone via SDK for independent software vendors (ISVs). This new SDK will enable software providers to embed Tap to Pay functionality directly into their iOS apps, allowing their merchants to accept contactless payments using only an iPhone—no extra hardware required. It’s a fast, cost-effective way for ISVs to offer an integrated, mobile-first payment experience while reducing hardware dependencies and simplifying onboarding for their users.