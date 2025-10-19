Barracuda Teams Up with Capchase to Support Barracuda Financial Services, Providing Flexible Payment Options

Barracuda Networks, Inc., a cybersecurity firm providing full protection against complex threats for all size business, and Capchase, the enabler of tech-powered vendor financing for B2B software and hardware companies, announced the launch of Barracuda Financial Services, enabled by Capchase. This financing program offers Barracuda customers flexible payment options for multi-year contracts, while “ensuring resellers and distributors receive full payment upfront – accelerating deal velocity and streamlining cash flow.”

Geoff Waters, Chief Revenue Officer at Barracuda explained that they are removing any financial friction from the purchasing process and empowering customers to “invest in critical security solutions with greater flexibility, while ensuring our partners benefit from immediate and predictable payment.”

Capchase brings the “transparency, and seamless experience that customers, resellers and distributors demand.”

Barracuda Financial Services transforms the traditionally complex and fragmented multi-party transaction process “into a streamlined and frictionless digital experience.”

It delivers more payment flexibility for buyers, faster payouts for partners and reduced “operational overhead across the board.”

Customers can spread payments across their preferred schedule with more transparent pricing as well as “no hidden fees.”

Resellers and distributors also benefit from full upfront payment “without any changes to their existing quoting or billing workflows.”

Barracuda Financial Services integrates “into existing workflows with no added paperwork or format changes.”

It embeds digital payment links into sales processes, “enabling faster deal closure.”

Pre-qualification and approval processes run behind the scenes, enabling sales teams to focus “on their customer relationships instead of dealing with all the financing logistics.”

Security spending is said to be growing at a steady pace – over 12% year over year, according to the IDC Semiannual Security Spending Guide – fueled by escalating “cyberthreats, increased digitization and the widespread adoption of cloud technologies.”

As organizations increase their overall investments in security platforms, flexible financing has become a kind of strategic enabler – allowing them to move with greater speed while also distributing costs more evenly via the contract term.

Barracuda Financial Services is available via Barracuda’s global reseller and distributor network in select markets.

Partners are now able to request financing options via their Barracuda representative, with real-time approvals enabled by Capchase’s automated underwriting platform.