KLIQ Nets $2.25M to Scale AI-Driven Creator Marketing in Saudi Arabia

KLIQ, a Saudi-built influencer marketing platform powered by proprietary AI, said it raised $2.25 million in seed funding led by Sanabil Venture Studio, a subsidiary of Sanabil Investments, in partnership with corporate venture builder Stryber.

The company said the funding will help it address common pain points in the Kingdom’s fast-growing creator economy, where marketers cite manual workflows, limited campaign visibility and uneven results, while creators face inconsistent income, delayed payments and scarce access to quality briefs.

Founded to provide “infrastructure” rather than another marketplace layer, KLIQ offers end-to-end tools from creator discovery and brief matching to automated contracting, execution and real-time performance tracking, it said.

Its AI recommends creator–brand pairings by analyzing campaign goals, audience data and context, aiming to replace guesswork with measurable outcomes, according to the company.

“This investment is a monumental step for KLIQ, empowering us to further democratize influencer marketing and build a future where authentic connections drive meaningful brand interactions and sustainable growth,” Co-founder and CEO Asma’a AlMaraghi said in a statement.

For advertisers, KLIQ provides a single dashboard to launch data-informed campaigns, identify creators with verified reach, manage contracts and payments, and monitor results continuously rather than retroactively, the company said.

For creators, the platform offers guaranteed payments, clearer timelines and visibility into expectations, with tools to browse and accept matched opportunities and develop recurring income, it added.

Proceeds will be used to bolster KLIQ’s AI capabilities, widen brand and creator onboarding, and add features for personalization, deeper reporting and greater creator autonomy over campaign management and delivery.

KLIQ said its approach aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives around digital transformation, youth empowerment and private-sector innovation, positioning the platform to support a more transparent and data-driven creator economy.

Sanabil Venture Studio, launched in 2023 with Stryber, builds ventures focused on fintech and consumer goods under the Public Investment Fund’s strategic pillars. KLIQ said its platform is live and open for registrations from brands and creators.