Digital Bank Revolut Approaches End of $3B Funding Round at $75B Valuation

Digital bank Revolut and its backers are said to nearing the completion of a $3 billion fundraising round that reportedly values the UK-based fintech company at $75 billion. Revolut has now started informing investors about the allocation of shares they will be receiving as part of the oversubscribed round, according to sources familiar with the matter and cited by Bloomberg.

According to reports, Revolut had managed the fundraising on its own, without the assistance of bankers, the sources claimed. This development highlights the company’s accelerating trajectory amid a competitive landscape of digital banking challenger.

The effort, which has drawn interest from institutional backers, marks a significant escalation from Revolut’s prior secondary share transaction in 2024, which pegged its worth at $45 billion.

The fundraising blends primary capital to fuel operational expansion with secondary components enabling early stakeholders to realize gains. Sources close to the negotiations indicate that allocations of equity stakes are already being communicated to prospective participants, signaling an imminent close to the process.

This influx arrives at a pivotal juncture for Revolut, whose user base has grown considerably over the years, spanning retail consumers and enterprise clients alike.

Founded in 2015 by former Credit Suisse trader Nikolay Storonsky, Revolut has evolved from a simple currency exchange app into a multifaceted financial ecosystem. Its offerings now encompass seamless cross-border payments, cryptocurrency trading, investment tools, insurance products, and even embedded banking services for businesses.

The platform’s appeal lies in its intuitive mobile interface, low-fee structure, and AI-enhanced personalization, which have propelled it ahead of traditional banks in key markets like Europe and the US.

Financially, Revolut continues to post steady gains. Last year’s results revealed a 72% revenue uptick to approximately $4 billion, coupled with a net profit of $1.4 billion—its fourth straight year in the black.

Projections for the coming periods are equally optimistic, with analysts forecasting revenues climbing to $5.9 billion in 2025 and nearing $9.3 billion by 2026. These metrics not only affirm the Fintech company’s operational maturity but also attract investors betting on sustained hypergrowth.

Looking ahead, the fresh capital injection will aim to support Revolut’s global expansion plans.

The firm aims to penetrate 30 additional countries by this decade’s end, channeling around $13 billion into infrastructure, talent acquisition, and regulatory compliance.

In its home-base of the UK, $4 billion is earmarked for various initiatives that could potentially generate 1,000 new positions, bolstering everything from compliance teams to tech R&D.

This push aligns with CEO Storonsky’s vision of democratizing financial services, leveraging AI for smarter budgeting and predictive insights to serve an aspirational 100 million users.

Yet, challenges persist with the rise of neobanks and Fintech challengers that are already disrupting traditional finance and forcing incumbents to make key acquisitions and offer more streamlined services than ever before.

Regulatory scrutiny in crypto and banking remains intense, particularly as Revolut eyes a potential US banking charter. Competition from peers like Wise and Monzo poses some challenges, but Revolut is overall better positioned and more likely to compete with larger players like Nubank in most major jurisidctions.