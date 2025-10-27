Prove Verified Agent Targets $1.7T Agentic Commerce Market

Prove, a provider of digital identity services, has launched Prove Verified Agent, purpose-built to secure the emerging $1.7 trillion agentic commerce market. The Prove Verified Agent solution provides the trust and verification layer for autonomous agents acting on behalf of consumers and businesses, creating an end-to-end chain of custody that links verified identity, intent, payment credentials, and consent — all backed by cryptographic proof.

Analysts estimate that agentic commerce and generative-AI features could add more than $1 trillion in annual economic value globally. Yet today’s four-party payment model was never designed for agents acting independently of people. Agentic commerce cannot scale on yesterday’s identity rails. It requires a new trust framework built on verified, tokenized identity and credential issuance. The Prove Verified Agent solution closes that gap by establishing a frontier identity framework that allows trusted agents to transact safely across networks.

Craig Vosburg, chief services officer at Mastercard, said,

“Payments must be native to the agentic experience. We’re building the infrastructure for a new generation of intelligent transactions, where consumers and developers can empower AI agents to act on their behalf with trust, transparency and precision.”

Michael Steinbach, head of financial crimes and fraud prevention for Citi, added,

“It is critical to keep fraud out of agentic commerce. Considering that these are new flows that will invite attacks, it is critical to get this right.”

Agentic commerce introduces autonomous agents as new actors in digital transactions. This breaks the traditional four-party payment model and creates a multi-actor trust problem: merchants and payment networks can no longer be certain who — or what — is authorizing a transaction.

The Prove Verified Agent solution solves this by extending the Prove Identity Graph into the agentic ecosystem. It creates a persistent digital identity anchor that binds attributes such as phone numbers, national IDs, and payment credentials to verified humans and businesses. The solution then issues signed digital credentials to authorized agents and provides relying parties with complementary cryptographic functions to instantly verify those credentials in real time.

The solution launches with initial support for AP2 and will be enhanced to be protocol-agnostic, ensuring interoperability across future agentic standards.

Credential issuance and verification

Prove Verified Agent allows both consumers and businesses to exchange verifiable credentials at transaction time. Every agent is explicitly authorized to act on behalf of a verified individual or entity, maintaining a consistent link between verified identity, intent, payment credentials, and consent.

Token provisioning and identity-bound payments

Prove Verified Agent provisions identity-bound tokens that link the verified, actor, and credential into a single, verifiable unit of trust. Payments leverage passive multi-factor authentication to resolve the “yellow path” issue and eliminate reliance on weak, phishable methods such as SMS OTPs. Prove Verified Agent enforces session-level authorization limits so every agent action stays within the user’s explicit consent.

Auditable transactions

Every interaction is co-signed by both user and merchant keys, creating an audit-grade consent and outcome log. This provides cryptographic evidence for dispute resolution, chargeback protection, and regulatory reporting.

Shared trust registry

A live registry of agent publishers, relying parties, merchants, payment networks, and CDNs serves as a shared source of truth. Before any delegated action, network participants are checked against the registry for good standing, filtering unverified automation from trusted traffic.

“The vision and benefits of agentic commerce cannot be realized without trust,” Prove CEO Rodger Desai said. “Our foundational principle has always been to enable secure transactions by verifying identity and consent without friction. That approach positions Prove to lead in the agentic economy. Our platform is purpose-built for a future where bots act on our behalf, with identity that is native to every transaction and built on frontier identity principles.”