ShopMy Raises $70M at $1.5B Valuation

ShopMy, a curated commerce infrastructure company, has raised $70 million in funding at a $1.5 billion valuation. The round was led by Avenir, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Menlo Ventures. The round is also supported by individuals and firms, including Sofia Richie, Gregg Renfrew, Raissa Gerona, Alex Mondre of AGM Ventures, and Aimee Song and Jacopo Moschin.

The company operates an integrated marketing system serving premium brands, tastemakers, and consumers through technology built for lasting businesses rather than quick marketing campaigns. It began by serving creators, then brought brands into the ecosystem, and is now directly serving consumers.

“ShopMy is fundamentally a bet on authenticity and that lasting brand value comes through curation and taste over ads and algorithmic recommendations, enabling consumers to discover and buy the world’s best products,” said Harry Rein, CEO.

ShopMy has demonstrated significant growth across recent key metrics:

More than $1 billion in annual platform sales through curators sharing recommendations

185,000-plus hand-picked tastemakers

1,200-plus premium brand partners building lasting relevance

30,000-plus Circles and 150,000-plus wishlisted products since the consumer platform launch in August. Circles curates personalized shopping feeds from multiple trusted creators, replacing algorithmic recommendations with human curation.

200% revenue growth year over year

Sustained profitability since 2024

“Word of mouth has always been the most powerful force in commerce, and we’re building the infrastructure to make it scalable,” said President Tiffany Lopinsky. “We have deep conviction that curators are the future of brand distribution for the next generation of enduring companies. This investment lets us transform personal enthusiasm into measurable results at scale.”

“ShopMy has cracked the code on making creator commerce work for elevated brands without diluting their positioning,” said Andrew Sugrue, founder at Avenir. “When we evaluated the opportunity, the explosive growth was undeniable—they’ve created a complete solution that’s taken off in 2025, representing a fundamentally better version of how commerce should work.”

Founded in 2020 by Rein, Lopinsky, and Chris Tinsley (CBDO), the company has evolved from individual creator storefronts to a multi-curator approach and facilitates over a $1B in annual sales for brands building lasting cultural relevance through authentic recommendations rather than traditional advertising. It integrates the complete commerce ecosystem, from brand partnerships to consumer discovery, in one professional system designed to surface the world’s best products.