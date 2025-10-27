DXC, Splitit Bring Installment Payments to Banks

DXC (NYSE: DXC), a Fortune 500 technology services provider, and Splitit, a provider of embedded card-linked installments, are partnering to enable banks to offer account holders installment plans at checkout and post-purchase, powered by Splitit’s proprietary AI engine that dynamically personalizes offers for each consumer. Leveraging DXC’s Hogan core banking platform, which powers 300-plus million accounts and $5 trillion in deposits across more than 40 major banks, Hogan clients gain a turnkey path to deliver installment capabilities. Banks can now compete directly with BNPL providers

“For decades, Hogan has been the backbone of the world’s largest banks. This partnership with Splitit shows how that foundation can now be used to create new revenue streams at the point of sale,” said Sandeep Bhanote, global head and general manager of financial services at DXC. “By normalizing installment capabilities across existing accounts, we’re enabling issuers to modernize their offerings without replacing their core—and empowering consumers with flexible payments that use the cards they already trust.”

For years, BNPL providers have eroded market share, leaving banks disintermediated from their own customers. At the same time, more than 80% of retail purchases still happen in-store, where existing BNPL products often create friction, require new accounts or exclude debit-first consumers.

The Splitit-DXC partnership changes this dynamic by:

Putting banks back in control: Banks can quickly deploy branded installment offers powered by DXC’s Hogan platform, appearing natively at checkout or within the bank’s online banking portal, with no third-party accounts or new loan applications required.

Extending access through debit: Every consumer with a bank account or debit card can enroll, not just those with credit cards.

Increasing lending flexibility: Banks can choose to originate the installments directly on their books or to have Splitit originate the installments as the bank’s lending partner.

Unlocking new revenue for banks: Installment plan fees and ongoing engagement deliver predictable, scalable revenue growth for issuers.

Driving merchant growth: Merchants, wallets and marketplaces access bank-backed plans through Splitit’s network without multiple integrations or lending risk.

“BNPL players have disintermediated banks by offering transactional lending at the merchant checkout. This partnership resets the playing field,” said Nandan Sheth, CEO of Splitit. “Together with DXC, we’re empowering banks to compete head on with BNPL providers by bringing installments directly into existing bank accounts or issued debit cards. With DXC’s access to over 300 million bank accounts through its core banking platform, our joint technology gives financial institutions a seamless, low-lift way to automatically deliver installment functionality to existing customers. This innovation enables banks to maintain greater control of their customer relationships and attract new younger customers.”

The installment payment solution market is set to grow from $2.23 billion in 2024 to $3.44 billion by 2031, expanding at a 6.4% CAGR. Research shows 72% of merchants prefer card-linked installments for their simplicity and reach. By enabling debit-first lending, the program unlocks a wider customer base, especially among Gen Z and millennial consumers who rely on debit but still want flexible payment options.