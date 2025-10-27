PayNearMe Launches Intelligent Virtual Agent

PayNearMe has introduced its AI-powered Intelligent Virtual Agent (IVA) as part of its strategy to advance and modernize customer engagement for non-commerce businesses. Fully integrated into the PayXM platform, Intelligent Virtual Agent extends PayNearMe’s vision of Payment Experience Management by enabling organizations to automate and personalize inbound and outbound communication across voice, text and chat.

Powered by natural language processing, Intelligent Virtual Agent combines machine learning with intelligent automation to deliver more accurate, context-aware responses that improve engagement and operational efficiency over time.

“Automation is evolving from scripted responses to intelligent action–systems that understand, decide, and adapt in real time,” said John Minor, chief product officer at PayNearMe. “Businesses need technology that not only simplifies interactions but continuously improves them. Our Intelligent Virtual Agent orchestrates communication intelligently across every channel, delivering experiences that feel personal and effortless at scale.”

For customers, the tool simplifies and streamlines customer service interactions, eliminating hold times, recognizing intent, and driving self-service through natural voice and text conversations. For businesses, it delivers several key benefits:

Lower operating costs: Automates routine inquiries and payment workflows, reducing live-agent call volumes and cutting service costs without compromising customer experience.

Higher customer satisfaction: Enables fast, frictionless self-service across voice, text, and digital channels—helping customers resolve issues on their own time, through their preferred method.

Greater operational efficiency: Uses real-time analytics and machine learning to continuously refine workflows, shortening resolution times and boosting first-contact success rates.

Increased cash flow: Simplifies payment completion through personalized SmartLink experiences that can reduce late or missed payments and improve overall collection rates.

Scalable growth: Empowers businesses to handle rising transaction and communication volumes without expanding staff, making it easier to scale profitably.

The first phase introduces a modern alternative to traditional DTMF IVR systems, combining a more natural voice interaction with advanced analytics and SmartLink integration. As the platform evolves, it will expand functionality to include both inbound and outbound omnichannel campaigns and full customer lifecycle engagement. General availability is expected in Q1 2026, with expanded capabilities released throughout 2026 as the technology advances toward a fully agentic system.