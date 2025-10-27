Atrium’s SaaS Platform Aids Real Estate Research

Atrium has launched an enterprise SaaS platform that enables bank and real estate investors and analysts to drill from a bank’s balance sheet to every building it finances—in one click. The company has raised $4 million in financing from Castle Island Ventures and EJF Ventures to accelerate product development and support nationwide data coverage.

“Credit issues are the #1 cause of bank failure, and U.S. banks hold $3 trillion in CRE debt on their balance sheets, but bank analysts and investors are often the last ones to know about a credit issue,” said Ryan Alfred, CEO and founder of Atrium. “We uncover and analyze a huge amount of data – starting with bank regulatory data and overlaying county mortgage records and parcel maps, legal foreclosure and default filings, and property-level intelligence, to provide clear signals of loan‑level risk before a negative earnings surprise or an 8-K filing with bad credit news.”

How it works

From big picture to smallest detail: Analysts can move easily from examining high-level line credit trends in multifamily or CRE, down to specific details like the exact type of collateral, individual notes, lien chains, and verified beneficial owners.

Real-time market moves: When a default hits, inform decision-making with material facts about the property, the risk of contagion, and the overall exposure to the sponsor.

Proactive flags: Atrium 9-level Risk Grades alert users to credit migration issues before they hit earnings or the call report.

Deep research: No one goes deeper in understanding major trends in the bank credit market, surfacing details that others miss before the market understands them.

“Atrium helps us evaluate new credit opportunities and lien chains quickly. It’s a new standard for transparency,” said Wendy Cai-Lee, CEO of Piermont Bank.

John Maxfield, community bank advocate and founder of Maxfield on Banks, said,

“Ryan Alfred and his team at Atrium are some of the smartest, most creative thinkers in finance. I stand behind what they’ve built at Atrium.”