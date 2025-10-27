Stablecoin and Payment Firm Cybrid Raises $10M Series A

Cybrid, a platform for compliant stablecoins and fiat payment infrastructure, has raised a $10 million Series A funding round led by the Growth Venture Fund at BDC Capital with participation from Golden Ventures, Luge Capital, and Panache Ventures. The funding will accelerate Cybrid’s mission to drive stablecoins as the preferred choice for financial institutions, cross-border remittances, and B2B payments.

By combining stablecoin, fiat, and compliance into a single API-first platform, Cybrid has grown rapidly to help financial institutions, fintechs, and companies in the U.S. and Canada, to integrate stablecoin infrastructure and launch end-to-end cross-border payment solutions to more than 150+ countries, at up to 90% lower cost, and with full transparency.

“Stablecoins are becoming the backbone of how currency moves across borders and between businesses in near real time, and at a fraction of the cost of sending money over the traditional networks. At Cybrid, we’ve built the intelligent payment infrastructure that fintechs, enterprises, and financial institutions need to adopt stablecoins at scale, with compliance baked in. This funding allows us to accelerate our mission and bring the benefits of faster, more transparent, and lower-cost payments to businesses worldwide,” said Avinash Chidambaram, co-founder and CEO of Cybrid.

Stablecoin payment volume has doubled year-over-year, reaching $5.7 trillion or 25% of card network volume. Amid this growth, cross-border remittance companies, B2B payment providers, and financial institutions continue to face high international transaction fees, slow settlements, regulatory hurdles, fragmented systems and difficulty scaling across regions.

Cybrid’s senior leadership includes Chidambaram, who brought tokenized payments to Canada with the launch of ApplePay and held senior product and platform development roles at Interac and BlackBerry, co-founder and CTO Brent Carrara, a recognized expert in biometrics, cryptography and security, co-founder and principal engineer Michael Carrara, from Bread Wallet (acquired by Coinbase) and Blackberry, president and COO Dean Brauer who co-founded and scaled the leading financial education and kids banking app GoHenry (acquired by Acorns in 2023), and co-founder and VP of sales Ali Irshad, from Airmeet (backed by Redpoint Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, and Accel India).

“Stablecoins are poised to transform global cross-border payments, especially across financial institutions and the B2B payments space where speed and cost matter most,” said Jack Fraser, partner with BDC Capital’s Growth Venture Fund. “The team at Cybrid has direct expertise in building best-in-class payments and banking infrastructure, with compliance at its core, for world-class financial services and fintech brands. They have delivered best-in-class payments and banking infrastructure to customers and bring deep experience in the digital asset space, which is why we’re proud to lead this round.”