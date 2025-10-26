Paytech Clerq Secures $21M

Clerq, a payments platform for high-ticket transactions, has secured $21 million in capital to power the future of payments. The funding includes a $12 million Series A round led by 645 Ventures, with participation from existing investors FirstMark Capital, Fika Ventures, Commerce Ventures, and Dash Fund. The Series A also included new strategic participation from Friedkin and Yossi Levi, founder of Car Dealership Guy.

Clerq has experienced rapid growth and intense demand for its payments platform in high-ticket industries that have historically been underserved by card-first incumbents. The company is revolutionizing the checkout experience in these verticals, replacing outdated manual payment methods like checks and wires with fast and easy account-to-account payments.

Over the past decade, high-ticket verticals have been left behind by the digitization that has occurred within card-centric payment infrastructure. These verticals, which represent a multi-trillion dollar swath of the U.S. economy, continue to rely on clunky, legacy payment methods. While lower cost than cards, these payment options expose merchants to unnecessary risk and create significant friction for customers.

Clerq processes hundreds of millions of dollars in payment volume for Fortune 500 retailers, major online marketplaces, and other leading enterprises within automotive, powersports, home and office and other high-ticket verticals.

“Clerq has helped our dealerships provide a smooth, modern checkout experience for our customers, avoiding clunky payment methods like checks, without incurring expensive card fees,” said Josh Holm, CFO of Friedkin Automotive. “The company’s solution is unique in the market, and we jumped at the opportunity to join the funding round.”

The Series A will support Clerq’s continued investment in expanding product capabilities and addressing additional verticals – strengthening the company’s position as a driving force behind the adoption of account-to-account payments in the U.S.

“At 645, we invest in founders who have purity of motivation and deep insights into their customers and markets,” said Nnamdi Okike, co-founder and managing partner of 645 Ventures. “While many companies aim to introduce new payment methods into existing industries, often unsuccessfully, Truett and Ben developed a deep understanding of the payment challenges of automotive dealerships and developed a product that has been a game-changer for both dealers and their end customers. We’re excited to partner with them as they scale this platform within the automotive industry and into new industries, driving meaningful account share and creating significant value for their customers.”