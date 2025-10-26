Zelle Goes Global with Early Warning Expanding Payments Network via Stablecoin Initiative

Early Warning Services, the network operator of Zelle, announced a new initiative to allow Zelle to provide faster and reliable cross-border money movement. The update marks a key step in expanding the reach of Zelle globally by leveraging stablecoins. Zelle is a preferred way of moving money to people they know and trust, designed to support the needs of consumers, small businesses and banks and credit unions of all sizes within the Zelle Network, and is relied on by Americans for fast and easy payments.

Early Warning Services CEO Cameron Fowler said that Zelle transformed how US consumers send money at home. He added that now, they’re beginning the work to bring that same level of reliability to Zelle consumers sending funds to and from the US, building on what they learned from the market, their users and their network banks and credit unions.

Their goal is to bring the convenience of Zelle to consumers’ international money movement needs. They’re investing where consumer need, bank capability and internationally opportunity intersect. With more regulatory clarity in the U.S., they are able to focus on driving innovation to market.

Supported by the owner banks of Early Warning Services, the initiative is designed to expand on the Zelle’s focus on US payments while addressing one of the persistent challenges in money movement: sending funds safely across borders.

The offering will be available to all Zelle Network FIs with the aim to offer equal terms to all participants.

Early Warning Services is focused on creating a foundation that strengthens consumer confidence and offers the same level of trust that FIs and consumers have come to expect from the Zelle Network.

As covered, Early Warning Services, LLC, a financial services technology platform, has been protecting consumers, small businesses, and the U.S. financial system with fraud and payment solutions.

They are also the company behind Zelle, and PazeSM, a wallet that reimagines e-commerce payments. Early Warning works with various banks and credit unions in order to enhance access to financial services and products, and protect financial transactions.