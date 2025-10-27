Securitize Introduces MCP Server to Enable AI Access to RWAs

Securitize, a platform that is focused on tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), has introduced the Securitize MCP Server, an integration layer meant to make its asset data more accessible to larger enterprise systems and artificial intelligence tools. The server is reportedly developed on the Model Context Protocol (MCP) — which is described as open standard that aims to link large language models like Claude and/or ChatGPT to external data sources as well as APIs.

The MCP Server serves as a secure gateway between Securitize’s RWA datasets and various apps. Rather than web3 developers manually having to integrate with raw DLT / blockchain endpoints or customized APIs, the MCP Server translates data requests into simpler / standardized calls.

This basically means that financial platforms, institutional investors, and AI assistants are able to retrieve real-time details, like the asset supply, distribution, along with token metadata, with only a set of function calls.

For cryptocurrency investors, it leads to significantly faster, convenient access to dependable on-chain information, without having to write code or deal with highly technical blockchain explorers.

As explained in the update, the MCP Server enables clients to easily obtain lists of tokenized assets, effectively search for certain securities, and even proceed to access blockchain-enabled data in a more structured format.

An AI agent, for instance, may query for certain details on BUIDL, which is BlackRock’s tokenized US Treasury fund.

They could also perform a query for ACRED, which is Apollo’s tokenized credit fund, and then input those insights into portfolio analytics / compliance systems.

For institutional participants, the integration provides a path toward greater interoperability.

With data being accessible through MCP, banking institutions, custody providers, as well as fintech firms are able to embed tokenized asset insights into their tools or client-focused platforms without needing to get into the technical details. And AI models are able to acquire the ability to interact with real-world financial services.

The team has stated that in an era where real-world assets (RWAs) are being represented on blockchain, access to more reliable, standardized, and real-time tokenized asset data has become vital for enterprises as well as web3 developers.