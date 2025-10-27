Fireblocks CEO Says Blockchain Infrastructure Provider Will Help Banks and Fintechs Bring On-Chain Products to Market

This past week, Fireblocks announced its acquisition of Dynamic to deliver the end-to-end custody-to-consumer stack, letting businesses build and scale on-chain products faster and more securely. Dynamic reportedly powers over 50 million on-chain accounts for key players like Kraken, ZeroHash, and Magic Eden.

The deal positions Fireblocks to tap demand from consumer firms launching digital asset products like stablecoins, building on its infrastructure, reportedly being used by 2,400+ institutions.

Michael Shaulov, Chief Executive Officer of Fireblocks, has shared key insights with CI on this recent development.

Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks, said that this acquisition accelerates something that they have been building toward for a while: a more frictionless and seamless connection between resilient institutional infrastructure and the next generation of user experiences. Michael further noted that Dynamic’s technology allows developers to “embed onchain functionality directly into products that reach millions of end users, in days.”

He also mentioned that it is an important focus because “the future of finance depends on usability.” The Firecblocks CEO also stated that institutions and fintechs can only scale on-chain if the tools “are both safe and simple to use.”

And Dynamic helps “make that possible.”

He also shared that their focus is on deepening adoption across the ecosystem – helping banks, payment providers, and fintechs “bring on-chain products to market with confidence.”

He continued:

“We are continuing to strengthen our core infrastructure and expand interoperability across networks and partners. At the same time, we’re investing in developer enablement so teams can prototype, launch, and scale on-chain products much faster than before. The goal is to make Fireblocks the trusted foundation for this new era of digital finance.”

He further revealed that they currently support customers in most major financial centers, and their growth is expected follow where regulation is clear and innovation-focused initiatives are encouraged.

Michael confirmed that that this includes the U.S., the U.K., the EU, and leading markets in Asia-Pacific. He claims that they are now “seeing huge opportunities supporting emerging markets and unique territories like Japan.”