Tether Forecasts $15 Billion in Profits Amid Fundraising Push

Tether Holdings Ltd., the company behind the USDT stablecoin, anticipates generating nearly $15 billion in earnings for 2025. This projection underscores the company’s steady business growth, enabled largely by the adoption of its pegged digital currency, which underpins much of the global cryptocurrency trading volume (even though other stablecoins like Circle’s USDC are beginning to claim a larger market share after more regulatory clarity in the US under the Trump Administration).

Now headquartered in El Salvador, Tether has solidified its position as the undisputed leader in the stablecoin sector. With USDT circulating in considerable quantities—exceeding $100 billion in market capitalization—the token serves as a critical bridge between traditional finance and blockchain ecosystems.

Traders worldwide rely on it for quick, low-volatility transactions, from hedging crypto volatility to facilitating cross-border remittances. This year alone, Tether’s operational scale has amplified its financial returns, transforming it from a niche player into a behemoth capable of rivaling established fintech giants.

As reported by Bloomberg, the profit outlook, which reflects a substantial uptick from prior periods, stems largely from interest income on the reserves backing USDT. These assets, comprising cash equivalents, U.S. Treasuries, and other low-risk holdings, generate yields in a high-interest-rate environment. As central banks maintain elevated rates to combat inflation, Tether’s treasury has become a lucrative engine, converting everyday stability into extraordinary gains.

Analysts note that such earnings not only bolster the company’s balance sheet but also enhance investor confidence in the sustainability of stablecoins amid regulatory scrutiny. Adding to the momentum, Tether is actively negotiating a capital infusion.

Discussions are underway to secure up to $20 billion from strategic partners, in return for approximately 3% equity in the firm. If finalized, this infusion would peg Tether’s overall valuation at a $500 billion, bringing it into the ranks of privately held enterprises worldwide.

The talks, first spotlighted in financial circles last month, have ignited interest from venture capitalists and institutional players eager to tap into the stablecoin adoption surge.

This potential deal arrives at a pivotal juncture for Tether. While the company has faced past controversies over reserve transparency and regulatory probes, its growth trajectory—marked by reserve attestations and expanding partnerships—has address some of the doubts.

The fundraising could accelerate product development, such as deeper integration with decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols or tokenized real-world assets, further enhancing USDT’s utility.

Looking ahead to the foreseeable future, Tether‘s growth signals broader shifts in the crypto space. As stablecoins evolve from simple trading tools to foundational infrastructure for global payments, companies like Tether could continue to enhance monetary flows.

With more scale also comes heightened expectations: regulators in the U.S. and Europe are intensifying oversight to ensure systemic stability.