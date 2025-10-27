Robinhood: Futures Trading Soom Available for UK Customers

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) will soon offer futures trading for account holders in the UK. In a company statement, Robinhood stated that users may trade index, energy, metals, and foreign exchange futures directly in the Robinhood app and on Robinhood Legend. The service includes CME products like oil, gold, and more.

Futures contracts are standardised, and they are available to trade almost 24 hours a day across a variety of different asset classes.

There is a $0.75 contract fee per trade. Other costs, such as regulatory fees and exchange fees, apply.

Jordan Sinclair, President, Robinhood UK, noted that in the past, futures have been more in the realm of institutional investors, but now retail users will be able to trade these assets.

Robinhood said the move reflects its mission to become the top trading platform for investors worldwide.

As the bull market surges forward in the US and clarity arrives for crypto assets, shares of Robinhood have been hitting new all-time highs as optimism grows for modern trading and investing platforms.