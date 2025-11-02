LoanPro’s Model Context Protocol Facilitates AI-Powered Credit, Collection Tools

LoanPro this week launched Model Context Protocol (MCP), a model-agnostic gateway allowing LoanPro clients and partners to begin testing and developing their AI-powered credit servicing and collections initiatives, while ensuring regulatory guardrails and auditability. With MCP, LoanPro clients can begin to define and operationalize their future human-AI servicing mix, positioning themselves for a world where AI agents are an integral part of the frontline workforce.

“Financial organizations want to innovate with AI, but they can’t afford to compromise compliance or control,” said CPO Colin Terry. “LoanPro MCP bridges that gap. It empowers financial organizations to plug their chosen AI models directly into LoanPro’s compliant infrastructure to answer questions, recommend actions, or execute servicing tasks, without ever stepping outside regulatory guardrails.”

MCP acts as a secure protocol between any AI model and LoanPro’s core platform, empowering financial organizations to:

Bring their own AI models and connect them safely to LoanPro’s platform;

Test and enforce compliance guardrails programmatically before any servicing or collections action occurs;

Access a full audit trail for all human and AI agent actions, enabling explainability for regulators and internal teams;

Accelerate servicing innovation by enabling AI agents to “talk to a loan”, surfacing answers in seconds rather than minutes or hours; and

Lay the foundation for agentic servicing, where AI agents independently execute end-to-end servicing actions aligned with client SOPs, program requirements, and compliance guardrails.

By wrapping AI interactions in regulatory controls, structured data, and modern infrastructure, the company said MCP makes AI-powered servicing and collections both practical and defensible.

“This is about anticipating and building the AI infrastructure that modern and future servicing will demand,” said CTO Cesar Olea. “LoanPro MCP packages the rules of engagement, compliance policies, and system context that an AI agent needs on Day One, in only a way that a platform like LoanPro’s can offer. We’re designing MCP to feel like companies are onboarding a new servicing employee, instantly. Furthermore, we’re building LoanPro in a way so that financial organizations can eventually completely replace human servicing agents with AI agents, without sacrificing compliance.”