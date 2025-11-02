Bank of America’s AI-Powered CashPro Chat and Transaction Search Capabilities Increasingly Being Used by Corporations

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) has recently announced “record-breaking” adoption of its AI-powered CashPro Chat and transaction search capabilities as corporate clients “increasingly turn to real-time insights” as well as operational efficiency in treasury management. CashPro is described as the banking platform used by companies across the work in order to manage and monitor their payments, take care of deposits, keep track of loans as well as support trade transactions.

As revealed in the update from Bank of America, client use of CashPro Chat has increased “21% year-over-year, with nearly 70% of corporate clients using this tool to access account information, for transaction tracking and service resolution.”

In addition to this, CashPro Search, launched in February 2023, has surpassed 18 million searches, “including nearly 2.4 million searches in Q3 2025, a quarterly record.”

As stated in a release, 24/7 support complemented by intelligent advisor routing, which now has “live experts available 24/5; average response times under 30 seconds.”

Top inquiries focus on “payment processing, transaction status, authentication and access management.”

Q3 2025 containment rate: 43%.

CashPro Search: Visibility Across Transactions

Validates payment status across wires, ACH, RTP, FX and loan proceeds.

Routes inquiries to service teams with real-time tracking and visibility.

Reduced phone/email inquiries by 20% among early adopters.

Bank of America is now said to be expanding CashPro’s capabilities in order to address customer needs.

Upcoming enhancements include support for “credit inquiries through CashPro Chat and streamlined workflows for routine treasury tasks – reinforcing the bank’s commitment to intelligent, scalable solutions for corporate clients worldwide.”

As reported, Bank of America is one of the world’s systemically important financial institutions, serving “individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services.”

The company aims to offer greater convenience in the United States, serving nearly “70 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users.”

As covered, Bank of America is focused on serving as a global enabler of wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a range of asset classes, “serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.”

Bank of America offers support to small business households via a suite of online products and services. The company serves clients via operations across the US, its territories and over 35 countries.