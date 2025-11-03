QAI, EnterpriseSG Launch Quantum-AI Accelerator in Singapore

Switzerland-based QAI Ventures has partnered with Enterprise Singapore to launch a venture-backed accelerator and an IP-led venture builder targeting QuantumAI startups and advanced computing.

The partnership expands a model QAI Ventures has run in Europe and North America, according to an announcement.

The initiative adds another strand to Singapore’s deep-tech push by pairing capital with company-building support in a field where commercial timelines are long but potential payoffs are significant.

The accelerator, run out of Singapore, will focus on early-stage teams applying quantum and AI at the same time, a crossover that has drawn increasing interest from investors and corporates seeking speed-ups in simulation, optimization, and cryptography.

QAI says its earlier programs have incubated more than 20 companies and now counts 27 in its portfolio. The first program is slated to start in mid-2026.

Beyond short-cycle acceleration, QAI plans a 2026 venture-building track to spin out startups from Singapore-based research and industry IP.

The firm intends to mine a proprietary database of more than 2,000 patents and aims to register seven ventures in the city-state by 2027, three in the first year and four the next.

The move comes as the business case for quantum remains two-speed: near-term proofs of advantage in narrow tasks alongside a longer road to fault-tolerant systems.

Google last week reported a verified algorithmic result running 13,000 times faster than a leading classical approach on one of the world’s fastest supercomputers, underscoring progress but also the still-selective nature of quantum wins.

Strategy consultancies are also tempering expectations. Bain & Company estimates quantum could unlock up to $250 billion in value across industries such as pharmaceuticals, finance, logistics, and materials science.

It, however, cautions those gains will be gradual and depend on continued advances in hardware and error correction.

For Singapore, the QAI-EnterpriseSG tie-up is a bet that seeding founders early, while aligning IP, governance, and capital, can position the hub to capture that runway.