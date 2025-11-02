Revolut Introduces Stablecoin Swap Feature with No Fees on USDT and USDC Transfers

Digital bank Revolut has unveiled a fee-free conversion service for its user base. The UK-based fintech, now serving over 65 million customers worldwide, has scrapped all charges and hidden spreads on exchanges between U.S. dollars and the following stablecoins: Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC. This initiative allows users to swap up to €500,000 in a rolling 30-day window at a precise 1:1 parity—meaning every dollar deposited yields exactly one dollar’s worth of stablecoin in return, and vice versa.

Announced via LinkedIn by Leonid Bashlykov, Revolut’s Head of Crypto Product, the update addresses longstanding barriers in bridging traditional finance and blockchain ecosystems.

“Users will get exactly $1.00 in stablecoin for every $1.00 in cash,” Bashlykov emphasized, highlighting the platform’s commitment to transparency akin to its no-markup foreign exchange model in everyday banking.

Supporting transfers across six major networks like Ethereum, Solana, and Tron, this on-ramp and off-ramp tool bypasses the typical 1-2% fees imposed by many exchanges, enabling retail investors to enter crypto markets seamlessly.

This enhancement arrives at a pivotal moment for Revolut‘s cryptocurrency arm, which has fueled revenue growth. In 2024, the wealth management segment—spanning crypto, commodities, and trading—surged 298% to £506 million, driven largely by heightened trading volumes.

Complementing this, Revolut launched its advanced Revolut X platform in May 2024, a desktop hub for pro traders handling over 100 tokens with maker fees at zero and taker rates at just 0.09%. By November 2024, the platform rolled out to 30 more European countries, integrating real-time analytics and TradingView charts for enhanced decision-making in the European Economic Area.

Underpinning these expansions is a strategic move toward regulatory compliance. To align with the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, Revolut is transferring its European Economic Area (EEA) crypto clientele to a newly established entity: Revolut Digital Assets Europe Ltd.

Spearheading this transition is Stavros Anastasiou, the former CEO of online broker Markets.com, who has stepped in as a key director. With his background in forex and digital trading, Anastasiou’s appointment signals Revolut’s intent to build a compliant, scalable infrastructure for the post-MiCA environment.

This migration ensures uninterrupted service while embedding oversight, positioning Revolut as a frontrunner in Europe’s crypto sector. Indicating in these developments, City of London figure Michael Sherwood—ex-co-head of Goldman Sachs’ investment banking—has acknowledged Revolut’s resilient technological infrastructure.

In a recent FT interview, Sherwood claimed the Fintech firm’s information systems are now comparable to “Goldman Sachs quality,” a key endorsement amid Revolut’s protracted quest for a full UK banking license.

Having secured a restricted authorization in July 2024, the company is gearing up for broader operations, indicated by an expansion in its loan portfolio to £979 million and a jump in subscription revenues.

Revolut’s 2024 financials reflect a picture of steady momentum: net profits climbed 149% to £1.1 billion, with overall revenues surging 72% to £3.1 billion. Partnerships like the March tie-up with Consensys for Web3 wallet integrations and an August collaboration with Ledger for crypto purchases further illustrate its ecosystem-building focus.

As fintech transforms legacy banking, Revolut’s user-centric products, regulatory focus, and resilient tech supports its trajectory toward global expansion. For the everyday consumers using stablecoins for remittances or experienced traders looking to trade crypto, Revolut is catering to a diverse user-base that is part of the digital economy.