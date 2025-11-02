Coinbase Is Reportedly in Late-Stage Discussions to Acquire Stablecoin Startup BVNK

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) is reportedly late-stage discussions in order to acquire BVNK for $2 billion. If this deal is finalized, then it would be considered a significant move in the global stablecoin infrastructure development ecosystem, and a major step toward Coinbase’s goal to become a key player in payments, not simply crypto trading and investing.

BVNK allows merchants to take payments (such as those made using stablecoins). This aligns well with Coinbase Business, introduced earlier in 2025 to support payments, invoicing, as well as treasury tools for firms.

With nearly 20% of Coinbase’s Q3 revenue now said to be coming from stablecoins, this potential acquisition deal might further accelerate their shift toward USDC-enabled commerce.

As widely reported, it appeared to be an ongoing race between Mastercard and Coinbase to acquire BVNK. However, Coinbase now seems to have succeeded in its bid complete the potential acquisition. Notably, Mastercard also appears to have chnaged its focus to Zerohash, now reportedly getting read for a $2 billion acquisition as well.

Based on these recent developments, it is evident that the web3 and crypto space are maturing fast. With ongoing mergers and acquisitions, the industry is poised for further growth and consolidation. One of the main focus areas right now in crypto is developing resilient infrastructure that will power the digital assets and blockchain-based economy.

Only a few years back, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon had called bitcoin a scam and did not have much confidence in crypto. However, Dimon has now changed his opinion and thinks these technologies are actually useful and will play a key role in the future of finance. Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs had also been quite skeptical of the role of cryptocurrencies in finance but has now adopted a more crypto-friendly approach.

Even regulators in major jurisdictions like India have admitted that these innovations can no longer be ignored and doing so would be denying the reality that crypto is making a major impact on the digital financial services sector.