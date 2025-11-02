iCapital Invests in LYNK Markets, Enabling Adoption of Alternatives via Private Alternative Investment Fund Notes

iCapital, the global fintech company shaping the future of investing, announced a strategic investment in and partnership with LYNK Markets, a fintech platform enabling private market distribution in LatAm. This partnership delivers a scalable cross-border investment solution through Private ETNs—registered securities that expand access to alternative investments across the Latin American wealth channel.

Latin America is said to be undergoing a transformative shift as alternative investments gradually transition from being primarily the domain of institutional investors to becoming embraced by mainstream market participants. This according to Lawrence Calcano, Chair and CEO at iCaputal.

They explained that iCapital is now sharply focused on helping wealth advisors and their clients access the appropriate alternatives for their requirements.

Lawrence Calcano of iCapital added that via their latest partnership with LYNK Markets, Private Alternative Investment Fund Notes aim to offer a more scalable, structured solution that “provides advisors with simplified access to alternatives—enhancing asset allocation and portfolio flexibility.”

For asset managers, these Private ETNs now intend to significantly lower entry barriers, while accelerating fund launches, and streamlining distribution—driving “transparency and efficiency across the alternative investment ecosystem.”

Via the collab, asset managers are now able to more efficiently adopt alternative fund strategies, “simplifying investment processes, due diligence, reporting, and settlement via major international settlement platforms.”

Each Private ETN carries a ISIN for distribution, “accelerating time to market, strengthening offshore channels, and reducing operational complexity while preserving client confidentiality.”

Wealth managers now intend to benefit from greater exposure to alternatives with lower investment thresholds, “simplified onboarding, real-time insights, and built-in regulatory confidence via iCapital Marketplace.”

This solution is expected to be integrated by January next year.

Working cooperatively alongside iCapital brings together fintechs that are now fully committed to transforming private market investing, according to Mario Rivero, CEO of LYNK Markets.

Rivero added that by combining LYNK Markets’ technology-enabled Private ETNs solutions with iCapital’s distribution and platform capabilities, they’re equipping financial advisors with “a new tool to simplify alternative allocations and expand cross-border access for their clients.”