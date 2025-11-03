Falconedge Expects to List Bitcoin Treasury Strategy on Aquis

Falconedge plc says it anticipates listing a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy offering on London’s Aquis Exchange. The anticipates the listing will go into effect on November 5, 2025.

Falconedge is a London-based financial-advisory and infrastructure platform focusing on Bitcoin-treasury management.

Falconedge says that under a WRAP Retail Offer shares will be made available to the public.

The company says the listing will support its accumulation of Bitcoin and boost the development of its advisory and infrastructure platform for asset and fund managers.

Roy Kashi, CEO of Falconedge, says they are combining hedge fund “heritage” with the belief that Bitcoin will become a benchmark for measuring capital performance.

Non Executive Director of Falconedge, Stefania Barbaglio, believes that Bitcoin has moved from speculation to a structural component of global markets.