American Fintech Council (AFC) Announces Full List of Distinguished Speakers for 9th Annual Fintech Policy Summit

Summit brings together policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to advance responsible innovation and financial inclusion
Washington, D.C. (October 27, 2025) – The American Fintech Council (AFC), the premier industry association representing responsible fintech companies and innovative banks, announced the complete list of speakers for its 9th Annual Fintech Policy Summit, taking place on November 18, 2025, at The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center. This year’s lineup underscores AFC’s commitment to building pragmatic, forward-looking policies that expand access, strengthen consumer protections, and foster a modern, competitive financial system.
“For nearly a decade, the AFC Policy Summit has set the standard for constructive dialogue and lasting progress in financial services,” said Phil Goldfeder, CEO of the American Fintech Council. “By bringing together policymakers, regulators, and responsible innovators, we are driving the future of financial services built on access, inclusion, and transparency.”
The 2025 AFC Policy Summit will convene many of the most influential voices defining the future of financial technology and regulatory modernization. The full speaker lineup features prudential regulators, notable members of Congress, state legislators, and leading industry CEOs, including:
Jonathan Gould, Comptroller of the Currency
Travis Hill, Acting Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)
Jonathan McKernan, Undersecretary of Domestic Finance, U.S. Department of the Treasury
David Kimball, CEO, Prosper
Congressman Bryan Steil (R-WI), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence
Dave Girouard, CEO, Upstart
Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL), Member of the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions
Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA), Member of the House Financial Services Committee
Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Member of the House Financial Services Committee
Zuben Mathewss, Co-Founder and CEO, Brigit
Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay, Delaware’s 27th Lieutenant Governor
Senator Spiros Mantzavinos, Delaware State Senate, Chair, Senate Banking, Business, Insurance & Technology Committee
Jason Wilk, CEO, DAVE
Senator Tim Grayson, California State Senate, Chair, Senate Banking & Financial Institutions Committee
Delegate Marlon Amprey, Maryland House of Delegates, Member, Economic Matters Committee
Assemblymember Brian Cunningham, New York State Assembly, Member, Committee on Banks
So many more!
“The Policy Summit provides a unique opportunity for members of the industry, legislators, and regulators to come together and collaborate to shape meaningful progress,” said Martha O’Malley, Chair of AFC’s Board of Directors and Assistant General Counsel at Prosper. “This year’s speaker list reflects the leadership and diversity of thought driving responsible innovation and consumer empowerment across modern financial services.”
The 2025 AFC Policy Summit will include keynote addresses, panel discussions, roundtables, and fireside chats covering critical topics such as regulatory modernization, artificial intelligence, open banking, and digital assets. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with speakers, exchange ideas, and explore emerging trends that are shaping financial services. More information, including registration and the full list of speakers, is available here. Members of the media may email afc@clyde.us to request a press pass.