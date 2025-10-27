American Fintech Council (AFC) Announces Full List of Distinguished Speakers for 9th Annual Fintech Policy Summit

Summit brings together policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders to advance responsible innovation and financial inclusion

American Fintech Council (AFC), the premier industry association representing responsible fintech companies and innovative banks, announced the complete list of speakers for its 9th Annual Fintech Policy Summit, taking place on November 18, 2025, at The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center. This year's lineup underscores AFC's commitment to building pragmatic, forward-looking policies that expand access, strengthen consumer protections, and foster a modern, competitive financial system.

“For nearly a decade, the AFC Policy Summit has set the standard for constructive dialogue and lasting progress in financial services,” said Phil Goldfeder, CEO of the American Fintech Council. “By bringing together policymakers, regulators, and responsible innovators, we are driving the future of financial services built on access, inclusion, and transparency.”

The 2025 AFC Policy Summit will convene many of the most influential voices defining the future of financial technology and regulatory modernization. The full speaker lineup features prudential regulators, notable members of Congress, state legislators, and leading industry CEOs, including:

Jonathan Gould, Comptroller of the Currency

Travis Hill, Acting Chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)

Jonathan McKernan, Undersecretary of Domestic Finance, U.S. Department of the Treasury

David Kimball, CEO, Prosper

Congressman Bryan Steil (R-WI), Chairman of the Subcommittee on Digital Assets, Financial Technology, and Artificial Intelligence

Dave Girouard, CEO, Upstart

Congressman Byron Donalds (R-FL), Member of the Subcommittee on Financial Institutions

Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA), Member of the House Financial Services Committee

Congressman Ritchie Torres (D-NY), Member of the House Financial Services Committee

Zuben Mathewss, Co-Founder and CEO, Brigit

Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay, Delaware’s 27th Lieutenant Governor

Senator Spiros Mantzavinos, Delaware State Senate, Chair, Senate Banking, Business, Insurance & Technology Committee

Jason Wilk, CEO, DAVE

Senator Tim Grayson, California State Senate, Chair, Senate Banking & Financial Institutions Committee

Delegate Marlon Amprey, Maryland House of Delegates, Member, Economic Matters Committee

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham, New York State Assembly, Member, Committee on Banks

So many more!

“The Policy Summit provides a unique opportunity for members of the industry, legislators, and regulators to come together and collaborate to shape meaningful progress,” said Martha O’Malley, Chair of AFC’s Board of Directors and Assistant General Counsel at Prosper. “This year’s speaker list reflects the leadership and diversity of thought driving responsible innovation and consumer empowerment across modern financial services.”