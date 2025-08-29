Ovanova PET and AJNA BioSciences Win NC3 Live Pitch at SuperCrowd25 — Judges and Audience Agree on Both Days

Stockton, Calif. — August 28, 2025 — The Super Crowd, Inc., today announced the winners of the NC3 (National Coalition for Community Capital) Live Pitch at SuperCrowd25, a two-day, livestreamed competition showcasing six impact-focused startups. In a rare consensus, both the judging panel and the audience independently selected the same winners on each day:

Day 1 Winner: Ovanova PET (pitch by CEO John Carey)

Day 2 Winner: AJNA BioSciences (pitch by Joel Stanley)

Hosted by Chris Miller, chair and CEO of NC3, the NC3 Live Pitch featured three companies per day. Judges evaluated the ventures on impact, traction, team, and investability, while viewers cast real-time votes for the separate SuperCrowd Award.

Quotes

“The quality of the competition this year was extraordinary. Our judges and the SuperCrowd audience—voting independently—arrived at the same conclusions on both days. Congratulations to Ovanova PET and AJNA BioSciences for compelling value propositions and the potential to drive meaningful social impact,” said Devin Thorpe, executive producer of SuperCrowd25 and host of Superpowers for Good. “We’re excited to see investors continue supporting these innovators as they pursue ambitious growth.”

“We’re honored to receive both the Judges’ Choice and the SuperCrowd Award,” said John Carey, CEO of Ovanova PET. “This recognition from industry experts and the broader community validates our mission and momentum. We invite investors to join us and help accelerate our next phase.”

“Winning at SuperCrowd25 is incredibly energizing,” said Joel Stanley of AJNA BioSciences. “The alignment between judges and audience tells us our strategy and execution are resonating. We welcome investors to learn more and participate as we scale.”

Judges

Léa Bouhelier-Gautreau , KingsCrowd

, KingsCrowd Sherwood Neiss , Crowdfund Capital Advisors

, Crowdfund Capital Advisors Paul Lovejoy, Stakeholder Enterprise

Prizes for Winners

Winners received a prize package designed to support continued growth and fundraising success, including:

A VIP Incubator Membership (1 year) from Green2Gold (awarded to a judges’ pick recipient)

Copies of Crowdfunding Made Simple by Devin Thorpe

Copies of Investomers by Sherwood Neiss

A 30-minute “Inside the Mind of a Crowd Investor” session with Paul Lovejoy, RIA

A Free Six-Month KingsCrowd Edge Membership.

About the NC3 Live Pitch at SuperCrowd25

The NC3 Live Pitch is a recurring feature of SuperCrowd events, designed to spotlight entrepreneurs raising capital through regulated investment crowdfunding. The program brings together expert judges, a live audience of impact investors, and founders advancing solutions across sectors—from climate and materials to health and biosciences.

About Ovanova PET (Portable Energy Trailer)

Ovanova’s Portable Energy Technology (PET) is a towable, solar- and battery-powered microgrid in a trailer that delivers clean, reliable electricity anywhere it’s needed. PET units serve everyday power needs—supporting construction and event sites, remote worksites, farms, mobile clinics, and more—and can be rapidly deployed for disaster response to keep lights, communications, refrigeration, and other critical equipment running when the grid is down. PETs offer quiet, emissions-free power with lower fuel and logistics burdens, operating either off-grid or grid-connected alongside existing infrastructure to strengthen community and grid resilience.

About AJNA BioSciences

AJNA BioSciences develops botanical-based therapeutics guided by rigorous science and a disciplined regulatory path. The company’s work seeks to address important health needs while building durable, values-aligned value creation.

About The Super Crowd, Inc.

The Super Crowd, Inc. is a public-benefit company that accelerates impact crowdfunding via media, events, and community. Flagship programs include the Superpowers for Good show, SuperCrowd events, and educational content for investors and founders.

About NC3

The National Coalition for Community Capital (NC3) is a nonprofit dedicated to building inclusive, community-rooted capital ecosystems that support entrepreneurs and local economies.

Disclosure: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Investing in private securities involves risk and may result in loss of principal. Prospective investors should review each issuer’s official offering materials and risk disclosures.