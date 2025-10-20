The Regulated Investment Crowdfunding Summit 2025 is approaching soon!
Join us October 21–22 at the National Union Building (6th Floor, 918 F Street NW, Washington, D.C.) for the Regulated Crowdfunding Summit 2025 — the gathering for leaders shaping the future of investment crowdfunding.
Venue: NATIONAL UNION BUILDING — 918 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
8:30 AM
Registration & Breakfast
Event MC: Vince Bowen — CfPA Board Director; Founder, Mavin Life
9:00 – 9:20
Opening Remarks
Jenny Kassan — 2025 President, Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA)
9:20 – 9:40
State of the Industry Overview
Chris Lustrino — Chief Executive Officer, KingsCrowd
9:42 – 10:15
Panel: Rewriting the Capital Formation Playbook
Description: Capital markets are shifting quickly—from regulatory changes to new financing structures and the rise of retail and institutional participation via alternative channels. This panel explores what changed in the past year across deal structuring, compliance, accounting, and investor engagement—and which trends will define the next 12–24 months.
Panelists:
Meighan Leon — CLO, Dealmaker;
Craig Denlinger — Managing Partner, Artesian CPA (CfPA Board Director);
J. Martin Tate — Partner, Kunzler Bean & Adamson
Moderator: Devin Thorpe — CEO, The Super Crowd Inc. (Co-Chair, CfPA)
10:15 – 10:30
Short Break + Networking
10:30 – 11:00
Panel: Patchwork & Plumbing — Regulatory Fragmentation Abroad & Fiduciary Constraints at Home
Description: Inconsistent regimes abroad limit cross-border participation and platform expansion. Domestically, RIAs and fund managers face fiduciary, custody, and operational constraints that hinder adoption of Reg CF as an asset class. What fixes could unlock mainstream scale?
Panelists:
Andrew Field — Executive Lead (UK), Global Equity Crowdfunding Association (GECA);
Angela Barbash — COO, Revalue (CfPA Board Director)
Moderator: Brian Christie — Co-Chair, CfPA (CEO, Brainsy, Inc. & Co-founder, BioTech Social Inc.)
11:02 – 11:40
Platinum Sponsor Spotlight:
A Word (and 3 Minutes) from Potomac Growth
Panel: Crowdfunding & Adjacent Innovations
Description: Securities-as-a-Service, mirror tokens, and retirement-policy proposals are reshaping issuance, compliance, and distribution. How do these developments connect to (or diverge from) regulated crowdfunding, and what do they signal for the future of capital formation?
Panelists:
Matt Venturi — CEO, ClearingBid;
Andrew Stephenson — Attorney, CrowdCheck Law (CfPA Board Director)
Moderator: Scott McIntyre — Executive Director, WEconomy (Vice Chair, CfPA)
11:42 – 12:00
Innovation Spotlight
From Ivory Tower to Capital Power — Could a university or nonprofit own and operate a Reg CF portal?
Speakers:
Stephanie Geller — Founder & Director, Community Wealth Builders;
Dr. Jason Cherubini — Executive-in-Residence, Dept of Finance, Loyola University Maryland
12:00 – 1:00 PM
Lunch + Networking
Platinum Sponsor Spotlight:
A Word (and 3 Minutes) from CrowdCheck
1:00 – 1:20
Best Practices in Launching & Operating a Reg CF Portal — A Regulator’s Perspective
Description: What it takes to launch and operate a successful portal: pitfalls for new portals, effective supervisory structures, investor-protection obligations, and exam readiness.
Presenter: James Murphy — Risk Monitoring Director, FINRA
1:22 – 1:58
Panel: Crypto & Crowdfunding
Description: With SEC guidance evolving and Congressional proposals (e.g., the Clarity Act) in motion, what could changing digital-asset policy mean for Reg CF and Reg A+? Where might clearer rules unlock opportunities—or introduce new challenges—for issuers, investors, and intermediaries?
Panelists:
Teresa Goody Guillén — Partner, Baker & Hostetler LLP;
Dina Ellis Rochkind — Counsel, Government Affairs, Paul Hastings;
Julian A. Haffner — Member, Gordon Feinblatt LLC
Moderator: Brian Korn — Partner, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips (CfPA Board Director)
2:00 – 2:30
Fireside Chat with SEC Commissioner Hester M. Peirce
Moderator: Brian Christie — Co-Chair, CfPA (CEO, Brainsy, Inc. & Co-founder, BioTech Social Inc.)
Description: A candid discussion on capital formation and investor protection—what’s ahead for the exempt-offering ecosystem, and how market participants can contribute constructively to policy.
2:30 – 2:45
Overflow Time + Networking Break · Group Photo
2:45 – 3:15
Panel: Crowdfunded & Mission-Driven — The Double Dividend of Impact Investing
Description: Crowdfunding expands access to capital and reshapes who gets funded. Many crowdfunded companies are more mission-driven than private-market peers, delivering financial and social returns.
Panelists:
Jenny Kassan — CEO, Baltimore Community Commons (President, CfPA);
Devin Thorpe — CEO, The Super Crowd Inc. (Co-Chair, CfPA);
Eve Picker — CEO, Small Change (CfPA Board Director)
Moderator: Eric Cox — Netcapital (CfPA Board Director)
3:20 – 3:50
Panel: Community Is the New Capital
Description: In crowdfunding, community is the most valuable asset. Best practices for storytelling, digital marketing, campaign management, and long-term engagement that extend beyond the initial raise.
Panelists:
Jason Fishman — CEO, DNA (CfPA Board Secretary);
Shelley Golan — Co-Founder & President, Potomac Growth;
Darren Marble — Executive Producer, Going Public
Moderator: Maria Springer — Founder & CEO, Capital Department
3:51 – 4:30
Platinum Sponsor Spotlight:
A Word (and 3 Minutes) from DNA (Digital Niche Agency)
Panel: From Reg A to the Big Boards — Is Crowdfunding the New Starting Line for Going Public?
Description: For some issuers, Reg CF/Reg A+ is a launchpad. How crowdfunding can serve as a viable on-ramp to national exchanges—opportunities, challenges, and what founders and intermediaries should know.
Panelists:
Mark Elenowitz — Managing Director, Digital Offering LLC;
Aaron Shafton — Managing Director, Dealmaker Securities
Moderator: Andrew Dix — CEO, Crowded Media Group
4:30 – 5:00
Platinum Sponsor Spotlight:
A Word (and 3 Minutes) from DealMaker
Industry Awards Ceremony
Honoring leaders in the industry.
5:00 PM
Closing remarks
Tickets: : https://ricsummit.org