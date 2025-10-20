Regulated Investment Crowdfunding Summit 2025

3:51 – 4:30

Platinum Sponsor Spotlight: A Word (and 3 Minutes) from DNA (Digital Niche Agency)

Panel: From Reg A to the Big Boards — Is Crowdfunding the New Starting Line for Going Public?

Description: For some issuers, Reg CF/Reg A+ is a launchpad. How crowdfunding can serve as a viable on-ramp to national exchanges—opportunities, challenges, and what founders and intermediaries should know.

Panelists:

Mark Elenowitz — Managing Director, Digital Offering LLC; — Managing Director, Digital Offering LLC;

Aaron Shafton — Managing Director, Dealmaker Securities

Moderator: Andrew Dix — CEO, Crowded Media Group