SEC Crypto Task Force Panelists on DeFi Revealed

The SEC’s next Crypto Task Force Roundtable is preparing to tackle DeFi or decentralized finance. Entitled “DeFi and the American Spirit,” SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce says DeFi “exemplifies the promise of crypto, as it allows people to interact without intermediaries.”
“I look forward to learning from the panelists about how we can create a regulatory environment in which DeFi can thrive.”
This is a big question. Does DeFi truly exist? Someone has to create a service or platform and potentially manage or update it, right? Does software posted as freeware count as DeFi? Who is responsible for something if it goes wrong? And who do you regulate?
All of these questions and more will be answered at the forthcoming gathering scheduled for 1 PM ET on June 9th.
The panelists participating in the Roundtable include:
- Jill Gunter, Espresso Systems
- Michael Jordan, DBA
- Omid Malekan, Columbia Business School
- Michael Mosier, Arktouros
- Rebecca Rettig, Jito Labs
- Gabe Shapiro, MetaLeX
- Peter Van Valkenburgh, Coin Center
- Erik Voorhees, Venice AI
- Kevin Werbach, Wharton School
Troy Paredes of Paredes Strategies will be moderating the session.
The event will be live-streamed on the SEC website.