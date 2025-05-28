SEC Crypto Task Force Panelists on DeFi Revealed

The SEC’s next Crypto Task Force Roundtable is preparing to tackle DeFi or decentralized finance. Entitled “DeFi and the American Spirit,” SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce says DeFi “exemplifies the promise of crypto, as it allows people to interact without intermediaries.”

“I look forward to learning from the panelists about how we can create a regulatory environment in which DeFi can thrive.”

This is a big question. Does DeFi truly exist? Someone has to create a service or platform and potentially manage or update it, right? Does software posted as freeware count as DeFi? Who is responsible for something if it goes wrong? And who do you regulate?

All of these questions and more will be answered at the forthcoming gathering scheduled for 1 PM ET on June 9th.

The panelists participating in the Roundtable include:

Jill Gunter , Espresso Systems

, Espresso Systems Michael Jordan , DBA

, DBA Omid Malekan , Columbia Business School

, Columbia Business School Michael Mosier , Arktouros

, Arktouros Rebecca Rettig , Jito Labs

, Jito Labs Gabe Shapiro , MetaLeX

, MetaLeX Peter Van Valkenburgh , Coin Center

, Coin Center Erik Voorhees , Venice AI

, Venice AI Kevin Werbach, Wharton School

Troy Paredes of Paredes Strategies will be moderating the session.

The event will be live-streamed on the SEC website.