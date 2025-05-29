Tink, Adyen Offer Pay by Bank in Germany

Vodafone customers may now Pay by Bank in Germany due to a partnership between Tink and Adyen (ADYEN:AMS). Tink is part of Visa (NYSE:V).

Pay by Bank is an open banking process that allows for immediate transfers between two banks in a secure environment.

Tink was founded in Stockholm in 2012 and is now present in 20 markets, with 13,000 connections to financial institutions.

Adyen is an end-to-end platform that combines payments and insightful data.

Thomas Gmelch, Head of Commercial Central Europe at Tink, commented: