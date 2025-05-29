Tink, Adyen Offer Pay by Bank in Germany

Vodafone customers may now Pay by Bank in Germany due to a partnership between Tink and Adyen (ADYEN:AMS). Tink is part of Visa (NYSE:V).
Pay by Bank is an open banking process that allows for immediate transfers between two banks in a secure environment.
Tink was founded in Stockholm in 2012 and is now present in 20 markets, with 13,000 connections to financial institutions.
Adyen is an end-to-end platform that combines payments and insightful data.
Thomas Gmelch, Head of Commercial Central Europe at Tink, commented:
“Ever since our first discussions with Vodafone at an event in Dusseldorf, we’ve been excited at the potential of this partnership and look forward to working with them alongside our long-time partner Adyen.”