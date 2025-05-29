Crowd Street Aims to Lead the “New Frontier” of Private Market Investing, Will Add New Asset Classes

Online investment platform Crowd Street aims to lead the “new frontier” of private market investing. Previously targeting real estate opportunities, the firm is looking to expand its portfolio of offerings.

In a company statement, Crowd Street announced the launch of a new brand-building initiative that empowers investors to gain access to offerings previously available only to institutions and wealth managers.

“Our new brand identity is a realization of our vision to help more people gain access to self-directed private market investing,” says Crowd Street CEO John Imbriglia.

“We are not just building a marketplace — we are creating an ecosystem where accredited investors can independently explore, evaluate, and invest in private market opportunities with confidence.”

As part of the transition, the company is migrating away from “CrowdStreet” to “Crowd Street” by separating the words. This is explained to be derived from its initial name, which emerged during an era of heightened interest in investment crowdfunding. The two words are intended to convey a sense of destination and financial aspirations. This is similar to “Wall Street.”

Crowd Street CMO Rodes Ponzer says their clients expect a higher degree of sophistication, and it is not for everyone. Crowd Street caters to Accredited Investors, those able to access securities offerings issued under Reg D. They also tend to have more disposable income.

“We provide the opportunity to gain the same access that until now has historically been reserved for the institutions and the ultra well–connected.”

Crowd Street says it is “uniquely positioned” to lead the online investing sector and, to date, has already facilitated over $4.4 billion in invested funds.

While historically focused on real estate opportunities, going forward, Crowd Street will introduce new fund options across additional asset classes, including private equity and private credit.

The transition is emblematic of the shift in online capital formation as platforms seek to leverage technology to provide more opportunities for investors while streamlining the investment and management process.