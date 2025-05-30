Stablecoin Firm Velocity Announces $10M Pre-Seed

This week, Velocity, a financial infrastructure platform, announced a $10 million pre-seed funding round. It was led by Activant Capital, with participation from Fuel Ventures, Triton Capital, Fabric Ventures, Commerce Ventures, and Preface Ventures. Strategic shareholders include current or former executives from Stripe, Worldpay, Visa, Circle, PayPal, and Google. The firm was founded by payments industry veterans Tom Greenwood (Volt, IFX) and Eric Queathem (Worldpay, McKinsey & Company).

While stablecoin infrastructure has matured, it has not been productized for the scale, complexity, or regulatory demands of global enterprise. Moving from technical viability to operational readiness is critical to unlocking the next wave of innovation — and enabling adoption at scale.

Velocity said it makes that transition possible through a secure, enterprise-grade platform that unifies banks, blockchains, and AI, enabling businesses to hold, move, and manage capital seamlessly across traditional rails and digital assets. By abstracting complexity into programmable, modular infrastructure, Velocity removes friction from cross-border settlement, liquidity management, and treasury operations.

“The future of finance isn’t about replacing the old with the new. It’s about intelligently integrating both,” said CEO Greenwood. “We’re not chasing crypto hype — we’re using stablecoins to remove friction, accelerate settlement, and drive improved performance of real-world financial operations.”

Greenwood previously founded Volt, a fintech specializing in real-time payments, and IFX, a foreign exchange and cross-border payments company. President Queathem spent nearly a decade at Worldpay, where he led global strategy and growth across both traditional and crypto markets.

“We’ve experienced first-hand the financial complexity of operating a global business — the fragmentation of providers, the lack of transparency, and the workarounds,” said Queathem. “Velocity is built to eliminate that friction with infrastructure that scales, adapts, and solves the real-world problems large enterprises face every day moving and managing money around the world.”

“Velocity isn’t just solving cross-border payments — it’s rethinking how enterprises manage FX, liquidity, and treasury through stablecoin infrastructure,” said Andrew Steele, partner at Activant Capital. “Tom and Eric bring the rare technical depth and regulatory fluency needed to build and scale a product like this. We’ve shared this vision for years — and now is the time to bring it to life.”

“Velocity is building foundational infrastructure for the future of global finance,” said Shiv Patel, partner at Fuel Ventures. “We backed Tom at Volt, and we’re proud to back him again. Tom and Eric bring rare depth in navigating regulation, scaling enterprise platforms, and solving the real-world operational challenges that define success.”

“We’re proud to support Velocity as a strategic partner,” said Michael Shaulov, founder and CEO at Fireblocks. “As demand for stablecoin-based payment infrastructure accelerates, the market needs trusted, enterprise-ready solutions. Velocity is bringing a thoughtful approach to this next chapter of digital payments.”