DealMaker Now Accepts Stablecoins for Investments

DealMaker, a tech-enabled online investment platform serving the full stack of securities exemptions, is now accepting stablecoin transactions.

In a widely distributed email, CEO and co-founder Rebecca Kacaba said that following the clarification by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that stablecoins are not securities, they will now accept the digital currency.

Stablecoins are frequently associated with crypto markets but, in fact, may be better viewed as the future of payment rails – quicker, safer, and less costly to transfer.

With stablecoin legislation working its way through Congress, new rules outlining federal regulations should be coming soon. Adding the feature to the DealMaker platform makes a lot of sense – other platforms are already accepting stablecoin transfers. DealMaker has spent a lot of time making its service seamless, ensuring investments are processed quickly so users do not get frustrated and walk away from the transaction.

DealMaker reports having enabled over $2 billion in investment from more than 900 securities offerings since its inception.