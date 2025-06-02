Transcard, Thredd Expand AI-Embedded Platform

Transcard has announced a strategic partnership with Thredd to support the rapid global expansion of the SMART Suite, a fully embedded and automated AI payment orchestration platform. Now live in Canada and soon in the UK, the partnership expands payment method optionality for customers and recipients for both B2B and B2C applications offering virtual cards.

“Many of our multi-national customers want the same end user experience in other countries as we provide in the US. Thredd’s global issuance and partner network allows us to enhance the number of payment methods available on greatly accelerated timelines,” said Greg Bloh, Transcard CEO. “As we enter new markets, it is important to understand the unique requirements of each country and having Thredd as a global partner helps us meet localization requirements much more efficiently.”

“We’re excited to partner with Transcard to help power their global ambitions,” said Jim McCarthy, CEO of Thredd. “Innovation is the lifeblood of any payments business, and Transcard’s SMART Suite is a great example of how an embedded payment solution can deliver real value. Together, we’ll support Transcard’s expansion plans and enable seamless, localized payment experiences that scale across borders.”

The partnership unlocks a wide range of use cases across B2B, B2C, and BNPL segments. Businesses can issue virtual cards for supplier payments, employee reimbursements, and gig economy payouts, while consumers benefit from faster disbursements and more flexible payment options. In BNPL scenarios, virtual cards can be dynamically issued, enabling instant financing and streamlined settlement.

Transcard’s SMART Suite is enabled to support various payment methods while providing optionality for customers and recipients alike. The payment orchestration platform enables users across industries to collaborate and share payment information with ease. The solution set agnostically embeds within a customer’s ERP or core system and connects to existing bank accounts supporting payment orchestration for businesses of all sizes. Features include disbursements, receivables, account-to-account payments, cross-border payments, AI insights, and supply chain financing.

Transcard announced its expansion into Canada earlier this year, and last year was authorized as a payment institution in the United Kingdom.