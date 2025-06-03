Trust Payments to Adopt Trulioo Product Suite

Trulioo, an identity platform for person and business verification, today announced its partnership with Trust Payments, one of Europe’s fastest-growing payment technology providers. Trust Payments will use Trulioo Workflow Studio, Business Verification, Person Match, Identity Document Verification and Watchlist Screening to unify its onboarding processes, support regulatory compliance and elevate the customer experience across regions.

Founded in 2019, Trust Payments has evolved into a full-suite, omnichannel payments and SaaS solutions group, surpassing £1 billion in monthly processing volume in 2024 and serving 20,000 businesses across Europe. The company meets rigorous EU and U.K. regulatory standards, including those set by the Financial Conduct Authority and Malta Financial Services Authority.

Before partnering with Trulioo, Trust Payments faced escalating costs and operational inefficiencies with a fragmented verification stack spanning five vendors. With Trulioo, the company now operates through a single, integrated platform that accelerates Know Your Customer and Know Your Business onboarding.

Trust Payments said it went live with Trulioo in record time thanks to a strong collaboration that led to fast integration and API testing. Since implementing Trulioo capabilities, the company has achieved an 85% verification success rate in key markets and delivered more consistent onboarding experiences.

“This partnership represents a new digital direction for our onboarding,” said Laurence Booth, Group CEO at Trust Payments. “Our mission is to deliver innovative commerce solutions that help businesses achieve sustainable growth, and Trulioo is contributing to this effort. Trulioo has helped us transform our multivendor verification process into a more streamlined, automated experience, which aligns with our focus on improving service for our teams and customers.”

Trulioo unites identity document, nondocument and business verification through a single API so global enterprises can optimize onboarding costs, improve conversion rates and meet compliance standards anywhere in the world.

“Building trust online is more important than ever,” said Vicky Bindra, Trulioo CEO. “Enabling high-growth companies such as Trust Payments to consolidate processes, reduce costs and scale confidently is exactly what we aim to deliver. We’re excited to support its continued expansion across Europe and beyond.”