Canary Capital Group Files S-1 Registration for CRO Spot ETF

Canary Capital Group LLC, a digital asset-focused investment firm, has submitted an S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the first spot CRO ETF in the U.S.

The proposed publicly available fund aims to provide U.S. investors with direct “exposure to the price of CRO, the native token of the Cronos network.”

Crypto.com will serve “as a custodian and liquidity provider of the fund.”

Eric Anziani, President and COO of Crypto.com said:

“ETFs have been an effective means for broadening investor participation in crypto and further integrating digital and traditional finance capabilities. We are tremendously excited to see this important step being taken in building towards all investors in the U.S. having the opportunity to engage with CRO through an ETF with Canary Capital.”

This milestone follows Canary Capital and Crypto.com’s recently announced partnership to “establish the Canary CRO Trust, the first private investment vehicle of CRO for U.S. accredited investors.”

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com claims that it is trusted by “more than 140 million customers worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy.”

Their vision is: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet.

Crypto.com notes that it is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through “innovation and empowering the next generation of builders, creators, and entrepreneurs to develop a fairer and more equitable digital ecosystem.”

Recently, Crypto.com also announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NEXPACE, the Web3 and blockchain subsidiary of the global gaming company NEXON.

The agreement outlines a strategic partnership to “integrate Crypto.com Pay, Crypto.com’s checkout solution, into NEXPACE’s gaming ecosystem.”

The integration will allow players to “make seamless, secure payments using cryptocurrencies across NEXPACE’s current and upcoming games and digital marketplaces.”

Alongside the integration, the partnership will also “explore opportunities to transform the future of digital gaming and marketing, such as customer rewards programs, NFT strategies, co-marketing campaigns and the co-development of new blockchain-based experiences.”