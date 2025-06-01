Mobile Malware Posing as Invoice Reportedly Steals Banking Credentials from Unsuspecting Users

Kaspersky Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) discovered a new version of the Zanubis mobile banking trojan targeting users in Peru.

When Zanubis originally emerged in 2022, it “mimicked PDF readers or Peru government organizations’ apps, and now in 2025 it disguises itself as two new apps – one of a local company in the energy sector and the other – of a local bank.”

With advanced social engineering techniques, users are “persuaded to download and install these fake apps, which steal banking credentials and keys from digital or crypto wallets.”

Zanubis also performs “keylogging and screen recording, among other functionality.”

Kaspersky detected over “130 victims in the latest campaign, and about 1,250 since the monitoring of this malware started.”

On smartphones running Android, apps can be “installed from different stores, but they can also be installed directly from APK files bypassing the stores.”

Zanubis made its way “onto victims’ smartphones through APK files.”

When mimicking the energy company, the malicious APK is distributed under names such as “Boleta_XXXXXX.apk” (“Bill”) or “Factura_XXXXXX.apk” (“Invoice”), deceiving “users into believing they are opening and verifying an alleged bill or invoice.”

These apps pose as fake invoice verification tools, “requiring users to install them and enter their customer information in order to check for various outstanding invoices.”

Meanwhile, when mimicking the bank, victims “are tricked into downloading the malware under the guise of instructions from a fake bank advisor.”

Once the user downloads and launches any of the described APK files, a screen appears “with the organization’s deceptively used logo, stating that necessary checks are in progress.”

The app requires the user to give accessibility permissions “claiming that they are necessary for the app’s normal operation.”

Android accessibility permissions grant apps “the ability to interact with and control various aspects of the device’s interface and functionality, primarily to assist users with disabilities.”

When a malware app gains accessibility permissions, attackers can covertly monitor and capture sensitive user data, “such as passwords, messages, and banking details, by reading screen content and notifications.”

This is exactly what attackers behind Zanubis did “to steal funds and get access to other private information.”

The threat actors behind Zanubis are “likely to be operating from Peru.”

There is consistent use of Latin American Spanish in the code, and the attackers “demonstrate knowledge of Peruvian banking and government agencies.”

Leandro Cuozzo, Security Researcher with Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team:

“Zanubis has demonstrated a clear evolution, transitioning from a simple banking Trojan to a highly sophisticated and multi-faceted threat. Its focus remains on high-value targets, particularly banks and financial institutions in Peru. The attackers behind Zanubis show no signs of slowing down. They continue to adjust their tactics, shifting distribution methods to ensure the malware reaches new victims and executes silently. It is crucial for individual and corporate users and to stay vigilant and boost their digital literacy levels, as well as use trusted and proven security solutions, to avoid such threats,”

To protect yourself from mobile threats, Kaspersky recommends:

Download apps only from official app stores for smartphones, such as Apple App Store and Google Play, but remember that even downloading apps from official stores is not always risk-free. Kaspersky recently discovered SparkCat, the first screenshot-stealing malware to bypass the App Store’s security. The malware was also found on Google Play, with a total of 20 infected apps across both platforms, proving that these stores are not 100% foolproof.

To stay safe, always check app reviews, use only links from official websites, and install reliable security software, like Kaspersky Premium, that can detect and block malicious activity if an app turns out to be fraudulent.

Check the permissions of apps that you use and think carefully before permitting an app, especially when it comes to high-risk permissions such as Accessibility Services.

Update your operating system and important apps as updates become available. Many safety issues can be solved by installing updated versions of software.

Established in 2008, Global Research & Analysis Team (GReAT) operates at the core of Kaspersky, “uncovering APTs, cyber-espionage campaigns, major malware, ransomware and underground cyber-criminal trends across the world.”

Today GReAT consists of 30+ experts “working globally – in Europe, Russia, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East.”

Security professionals provide company leadership “in anti-malware research and innovation, bringing unrivaled expertise, passion and curiosity to the discovery and analysis of cyberthreats.”