Majority of US Property Owners, Prospective Buyers Are Reportedly Uncertain About Real Estate Market

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) noted that uncertainty among current homeowners and prospective buyers is at a three-year high, with 60% saying they “can’t tell whether now is a good time to buy a home or not, compared to 48% two years ago,” according to the latest Bank of America Homebuyer Insights Report, released in coordination with Bank of America Institute’s latest On the move analysis.

Despite this, 52% of prospective homebuyers in the US real estate market are reportedly “optimistic about the state of the homebuying market, saying it’s better now than it was a year ago.”

Three out of four (75%) expect home prices and interest rates to “fall and are waiting until then to buy a new home, up from 62% in 2023.”

Matt Vernon, Head of Consumer Lending at Bank of America

“With so many factors impacting the homebuying market, prospective buyers and current homeowners are left wondering what it all means for them. As our research shows, a majority of buyers feel the market is headed in the right direction, but many are still planning to wait for more favorable conditions before they decide to take action.”

The new research also reveals that “despite financial hurdles, the dream of homeownership remains a powerful motivator for both Gen Z and Millennials, driving them to make sacrifices in the present and prioritize the long-term financial security a home can provide.”

For Gen Z and Millennials, “three out of every four current homeowners say owning a home is a milestone achievement.”

The 2025 data shows:

30% of Gen Z homeowners reported that they paid for their down payment by taking on an extra job, compared to 28% in 2024 and 24% in 2023.

22% of Gen Z homeowners reported that they purchased their home with siblings, compared to 12% in 2024 and 4% in 2023.

34% of Gen Z prospective homebuyers would consider living with family or friends while waiting to purchase a home.

21% of Gen Z prospective homebuyers say they plan to pay for their down payment with a loan from parents or family, compared to just 15% of the general population who say the same. Among all prospective homebuyers, this number is up from 12% in 2024 and 9% in 2023.

Vernon added:

“Even with the challenges they face, younger generations still understand the long-term value owning a home offers them and many are doing what it takes to get there. They are finding creative ways to afford down payments and working hard to improve their financial futures.”

62% of current homeowners and prospective buyers “are concerned about the impact of severe weather and natural disasters when it comes to homeownership, and 73% feel it is important to buy in areas where there is lower risk of these events occurring.”

Many (38%) have changed their preferred home “purchasing location due to the risk of severe weather in the area.”

Among current homeowners, nearly “a quarter (23%) have personally experienced property damage or loss in the last 5 years due to severe weather events.”

65% of current homeowners are taking measures “to prepare their home for the risk of severe weather.”

Sparks Research conducted a national online survey “on behalf of Bank of America between March 20 and April 22, 2025.”

A total of 2,000 surveys (1000 homeowners / 1000 renters) were completed with “adults 18 years old or older, who make or share in household financial decisions, and who currently own a home/previously owned a home or plan to own a home in the future.”

The margin of error “is +/- 2.2 percent at the 95 percent confidence level.”

Select questions allowed respondents to choose “more than one answer, resulting in responses that may equate to more than 100 percent.”