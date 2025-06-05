Bolt and Airwallex to Streamline Global Payments System for Drivers

Bolt, the global shared mobility platform, today announced a strategic partnership with global payments and financial platform, Airwallex, to build a new payments system for its drivers.

The new product will initially focus on digital wallets, before “scaling out additional financial services in the future.”

This will be delivered by leveraging Airwallex’s innovative global financial infrastructure to “streamline payments, reduce transaction costs, and improve the speed and efficiency of fund transfers.”

These developments will support the millions of drivers and couriers using the Bolt platform to “access good earnings opportunities in more than 50 countries, by automatically delivering payments in different currencies.”

These changes will be rolled out incrementally “as part of a longer-term plan to embed financial services in the Bolt platform that enhance the driver experience.”

The partnership is currently live in several markets around the world, and over time will include “key geographies in the Americas, EMEA and APAC (Asia Pacific).”

Jüri Laur, Director of Product at Bolt, said:

“More than 4.5 million driver and courier partners use the Bolt platform and we have a responsibility to ensure they have a high-quality experience when doing so. Issuing seamless, real-time payments, which means they are paid accurately and on time, is a key part of this. Airwallex’s global payment infrastructure is the perfect fit to help us optimise our financial operations and continue delivering best-in-class services to our users.”

The partnership marks a milestone for both companies as they “continue to drive innovation in the global payments and mobility sectors.”

As Bolt scales its services across new and existing markets, Airwallex’s financial technology will play a critical role in “facilitating frictionless payments, ensuring Bolt remains at the forefront of the industry.”

As covered, Airwallex is a financial platform for modern businesses, offering solutions to manage everything “from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance.”

With their infrastructure, Airwallex takes the friction “out of global payments and financial operations, empowering businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and grow beyond borders.”

Founded in Melbourne, Airwallex supports over “150,000 businesses globally and is trusted by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, SHEIN.”

Airwallex (UK) Limited, is an electronic money institution “authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority.”

As mentioned in the announcement, Bolt is the European mobility platform with over “200 million customers in over 50 countries across Europe and Africa.”

The company seeks to accelerate the transition from “owned cars to shared mobility, offering better alternatives for every use case.”